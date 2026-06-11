Liquor Banned: This state orders strict no-liquor sales to people below 21

Wine shops in Tamil Nadu will not sell liquor to individuals below 12 years of age.

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Liquor Banned: In a major decision, the Tamil Nadu government has implemented a new rule under which wine shops in the state will not sell liquor to any person below 21 years of age. If wine shops’ staff have doubts about any customer’s age, they can ask for his/her age proof documentation before serving alcohol. The move is a part of the state government’s bigger plan to create a drug-free, healthy and socially responsible environment in the southern state.

To achieve this, the official directed all FL2 clubs and FL3 hotels to strictly comply with the Tamil Nadu Liquor Rules, 1981.

“No liquor shall be sold, supplied, issued, or served to any person below the age of 21 years. In cases where the age of a person is doubtful, valid documentary proof of age shall be verified before serving liquor,” PTI quoted an official.

Liquor Service Limited To Registered Members And Eligible Guests

All FL2-licensed clubs are instructed to issue membership identity cards to their members. These outlets can serve liquor to registered members and their eligible guests only, as per the applicable rules and licence conditions.

Bars Must Adhere To Licensed Working Hours Without Exception

FL2 clubs cannot function primarily as bars, their operations can only be one of their approved activities.

Club managements shall ensure that social activities are conducted regularly and effectively in the club. Strict adherence to the rules is mandatory, and violations will invite action, the official said.