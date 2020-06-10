New Delhi: Following the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s decision to withdraw the ‘special corona fee’ levied at 70% of the maximum retail price on categories of liquor, alcohol will be sold cheaper in the national capital from Wednesday onwards. Also Read - Coronavirus Delhi: These 22 Private Hospitals Asked to Reserve More Beds For COVID-19 Patients | Check List

The "special corona fee" on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor bottles was imposed last month as the government, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown, looked to earn additional revenue. Besides, to avoid crowding at these shops, an e-coupon system was introduced which allows people to visit a particular liquor shop on a given date and time.

The decision to withdraw "Special Corona Fee" had been taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The government has, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent.

Notably, while the shops under the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation have sold liquor worth Rs 86.5 crore; the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation sold it worth Rs 47.6 crore between May 4 and 30.

The shops under Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and the Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store sold liquor worth Rs 45.2 crore each during the same period. The Private shops have sold liquor worth Rs 9.9 crore between May 23 and 30.