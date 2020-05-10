New Delhi: Till Saturday, the Delhi government has issued around 4.75 lakh e-tokens to buy liquor in the national capital despite technical glitch and confusion. As social distancing norms were royally ignored in a desperate bid to quench the thirst, the excise department initiated the e-token system. Under the e-token system, customers are given a specific time for purchasing alcohol so that there is no violation of social distancing norms by people queuing up outside liquor stores. Also Read - Close all liquor shops in residential areas: Gupta

The e-token is sent on mobile phones of registered people. The new system was introduced on Thursday and the site crashed in the evening. The Delhi government has allowed around 200 liquor shops to operate in the city.

“The government has so far issued around 4.75 lakh e-token since Thursday evening to people to buy liquor without standing in long queues,” the official said.

In between, there was some confusion over whether only liquor shops with a token system will be allowed to function or not as Delhi Police DCP sent a message misinterpreting the e-token system.

People willing to get e-token can apply through a web link www.qtoken.in where they are allotted specific time for purchasing liquor after they fill personal details.

According to the official, the e-token system is maintaining social distancing and cutting down on waiting time in long queues by specifying a time for each e-coupon holder to buy liquor at a shop. People are required to furnish the address of liquor shop in their area along with their mobile number and other details while applying for e-token on the web link.

Step 1: Visit the official website launched by the Delhi government – www.qtoken.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Apply for Liquor Purchase Token’ (OR, here’s your direct link)

Step 3: Enter your name, phone number in the required fields

Step 4: An e-token will be sent on your registered mobile number

Step 5: Check your inbox for the e-token and note your time slot

Step 6: Take the e-token to the nearest liquor shop and purchase your alcohol without overcrowding the area

(With PTI Inputs)