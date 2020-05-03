New Delhi: Under the ongoing lockdown, the country has grown indeed thirsty, with all liquor shops being closed. Or, so it seems as several ingenious methods of making, smuggling liquor have come up. Also Read - I'm More Than Happy to Play Behind Closed Doors: Jason Roy

For example, Madhya Pradesh's Indal Singh Rajput actually made liquor from hand sanitizers. There are many funny videos doing the rounds whether the same can be done as alcohol is the main constituent of hand sanitizers. But this Madhya Pradesh man has already succeeded. It's not know how his venture came into the notice of the police but now he has been booked under the Excise Act.

In Delhi, two men were arrested for smuggling liquor bottles during the lockdown. So what they did what they hid liquor bottled beneath piles of cucumbers and there were 476 bottles of illicit liquor concealed under the vegetable loads, police said. They were carrying the liquor from Haryana.

According to a Delhi Police data, 155 people have been arrested in 147 cases under the Excise Act and 18,556 bottles of liquor recovered in the first two weeks of April during the ongoing lockdown.

Meanwhile, the liquor companies are also moving towards manufacturing hand sanitizer. But finally, the wait is over as liquor shops have been given the go-ahead all across the country, except the containment zones. Cheers indeed!