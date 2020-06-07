New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to withdraw the ‘special corona fee’ levied at 70% of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from 10th June 2020. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal Pays Fine For Not Wearing Mask in Public

Reports have claimed that the decision has been taken due to increasing tax pilferages.

From May 5, the Kejriwal government in the national capital had imposed a special corona fee on liquor.

Besides, to avoid crowding at these shops, an e-coupon system was introduced which allows people to visit a particular liquor shop on a given date and time.

Notably, revenue generation of the government was badly hit by the coronavirus induced lockdown.