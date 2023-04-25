Home

Liquor Policy Case: Trouble Mounts for Manish Sisodia, CBI Names Former Delhi Minister in Chargesheet

Former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused in a chargesheet filed in the Delhi liquor policy case.

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused in a chargesheet filed in the Delhi liquor policy case. The supplementary chargesheet filed on Monday also names Butchi Babu, the former auditor of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, Arjun Pandey and Amandeep Dhal.

