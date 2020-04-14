New Delhi: The non-availability of alcohol, amid the nationwide lockdown has resulted in several incident including suicides and consumption of harmful liquor. Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Kerala witnessed nine deaths but not due to COVID-19 but because of the non-availability of liquor in the state. Of the total 9 deaths, seven people committed suicide out of depression , one died of cardiac arrest and another lost his life after consuming aftershave lotion. In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, a man ended his life after hand sanitizer as alcohol was not permitted for sale in the state. Also Read - Would Have Been Nice to Compete at Olympics, Shooters Were at Their Peak: Manu Bhaker
Besides, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), the apex body of leading liquor firms, has written a letter to the Ministry of Commerce stating that states are losing Rs 700 crore each day due to the liquor ban. They sought an exit plan to open distilleries and liquor shops including pubs and restaurants in less affected areas. Also Read - Batsmen Can Still Get Away But Tough For Fast Bowlers: Ex-India Trainer on Absence of Outdoor Training
“Any delay in lifting the ban could lead to the proliferation of illicit liquor, which last year killed several hundred people. We are sitting on a time bomb. Not just that — when the States are desperate for revenue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to review the ban,” Amrit Kiran Singh, Chairman of the International Spirits & Wines Association of India told the Business line. Also Read - Troubled by Denial of Food to Pakistani Hindus, Christians: USCIRF
While the ministry is yet to take a final decision on the sale of of alcoholic beverage products, some states have temporarily lifted ban from it.
Here’s the list:
- Assam – The Sarbananda Sonowal-led government yesterday has decided to reopen the alcohol shops for seven hours from 10 am to 5 pm. The government has urged customers and owners to maintain social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Besides, the shop owners have been asked to work with minimal staff and provide hand sanitizers to the customers.
- Meghalaya – People of the state’s 11 districts can purchase liquor while maintaining social distance from 9 am to 7 pm till April 17. Only one person from the household will be allowed to purchase in these shops. The state government has eased lockdown rules on liquor shops and bonded warehouses based on popular demand of the people, subject to strict compliance of social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene, a senior excise department official told PTI.
- West Bengal – The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal has decided to allow home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period in the state. Though there was no existing prohibition of sale of liquor, most of the alcohol shops remained closed due to the shutdown. The Excise Department has informed that liquor shop owners will have to get delivery passes by approaching nearest local police stations to avail the service.
- Kerala and Punjab: Exempting liquor sale from lockdown net, states like Punjab and Kerala have classified all types of beverages including alcoholic ones as “essential” commodities. During the lockdown period, people were seen queuing up at the liquor shops while maintaining social distance.
- Karanataka: The BJP-led Karnataka government is holding discussion regarding relaxations on the sale of liquor. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that a final decision on the same will be taken after April 14.