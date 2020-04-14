New Delhi: The non-availability of alcohol, amid the nationwide lockdown has resulted in several incident including suicides and consumption of harmful liquor. Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Kerala witnessed nine deaths but not due to COVID-19 but because of the non-availability of liquor in the state. Of the total 9 deaths, seven people committed suicide out of depression , one died of cardiac arrest and another lost his life after consuming aftershave lotion. In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, a man ended his life after hand sanitizer as alcohol was not permitted for sale in the state. Also Read - Would Have Been Nice to Compete at Olympics, Shooters Were at Their Peak: Manu Bhaker

Besides, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), the apex body of leading liquor firms, has written a letter to the Ministry of Commerce stating that states are losing Rs 700 crore each day due to the liquor ban. They sought an exit plan to open distilleries and liquor shops including pubs and restaurants in less affected areas.

"Any delay in lifting the ban could lead to the proliferation of illicit liquor, which last year killed several hundred people. We are sitting on a time bomb. Not just that — when the States are desperate for revenue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to review the ban," Amrit Kiran Singh, Chairman of the International Spirits & Wines Association of India told the Business line.

While the ministry is yet to take a final decision on the sale of of alcoholic beverage products, some states have temporarily lifted ban from it.

