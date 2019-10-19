New Delhi: Ahead of the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, law and order authorities are taking all precautions to ensure smooth polling. One of them is prohibiting the sale of alcohol on the days of elections.

According to officials, liquor outlets in Noida and Greater Noida, which are close to Haryana border, will remain shut from October 19 to 21. Both the cities are part of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, which share a border with Haryana.

“Assembly elections in Haryana are due on October 21 and hence liquor shops in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be shut down 48 hours prior to it, that is October 19. The liquor outlets within 8 km radius of Haryana border will also remain shut on the day of vote counting, which is October 24,” the order stated.

Copies of the order have been sent to the Uttar Pradesh government, Excise Department, district police and they have been asked to strictly implement the ban.

The 48-hour dry period will also be in effect in several districts of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan close to Haryana border.

The same kind of prohibitory orders against liquor sale will also come into effect in Maharashtra, another state going to polls along with Haryana.

This prohibitory order against liquor has been issued under section 135 C of Representation of People’s Act 1951 and various other rules and regulations governing the sale of country-made liquor and other branded liquors in the state.