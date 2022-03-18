New Delhi: Liquor shops will remain shut in Noida and Ghaziabad on Friday amid Holi celebrations, the excise department said. However, liquor stores in Delhi will reportedly remain open as the AAP-led government in January had reduced the number of dry days to just three from 21.Also Read - Happy Holi 2022: Top Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Images, WhatsApp Status, And Greetings For Your Loved Ones

R B Singh, district excise officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, said the excise department teams will keep a close eye on the compliance of dry day rules. “We will conduct random inspections of shops on Friday. We have already informed the liquor shop owners about the enforcement. All the shops will remain closed on Friday,” Singh was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

Singh said the teams will also keep a track on whether liquor bottles are being smuggled from Delhi, where alcohol stores will remain open today (March 18), to Noida and Ghaziabad. “If our team finds people with liquor bottles made for sale in Delhi, we will impose a fine,” Singh said. The Delhi government in January had announced that the city will observe dry day only on three days in a year – Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every color of happiness in your life,” PM Modi said in a tweet.