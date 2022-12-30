Liquor Shops To Remain Open On New Year In In THIS State | Details Here

New Delhi: Liquor shops in Uttarakhand will remain open on December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023 for the convenience of tourists. The Uttarakhand government has issued order to open liquor outlets 24 hours a day from December 30, 2022, to January 2 (Monday), 2023.

“In view of providing facilities to tourists, the state government has issued orders to keep the liquor shops open for 24 hours from December 30, 2022, to January 2, 2023,” news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, Uttarakhand government allowed all hotels, restaurants, dhabas, tea shops and other food shops in the state to remain open for 24 hours from 30 December 2022 to 2 January 2023 as massive influx of tourists for New Year celebration.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government also stepped up its efforts to ensure preparation for rescue and control related to COVID-19 in their respective districts. In order to prevent the spread of the disease, the Uttarakhand government made masks mandatory in private as well as government schools.

Uttarakhand Director General of Education Bansidhar Tiwari said, “Students, teachers and other employees of private and government schools will have to come wearing masks and use sanitiser-thermal screening.”