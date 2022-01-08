New Delhi: As the COVID-19 variant Omicron generated a renewed wave of infection cases in India, home test kits approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) seek to ease pressure on overburdened labs. As per the ICMR guidelines, the self-use COVID test kit can be used by symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of confirmed cases. The COVID home test kits will come in handy at a time when the country continues to report a growing trajectory of daily COVID cases as users of this test will not need sample collection by a healthcare professional.Also Read - No Need To Register For COVID Booster Dose, Walk-In Appointments From Jan 10 | Read Guidelines

The COVID home test kits, which have now become a valuable resource, are available online and you can also buy them at pharmacies nearby.

Here’s a list of COVID home testing kits available in India:

Mylab CoviSelf: This COVID test kit is available at Rs 250 on Amazon. This kit can be used by adults of age 18 years and above, or with adult collected samples from those aged two years and above. The tests must be performed with CoviSelf App to register and report results. This product will have minimum 6 months’ expiry at the time of order dispatch.

Panbio COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test is a single-use, in vitro (outside the body) visually read rapid immunoassay that uses a human nasal swab specimen for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein SARS-CoV-2 antigen. The test can determine if you have an active COVID-19 infection and you will know your test results in just 15 minutes. This ICMR-approved COVID test kit is priced at Rs 249 on Amazon.

CoviFind rapid antigen test kit: The test kit can determine infection within 15 minutes and it is suitable for anyone aged two and above. The kit comes with one pre-filled buffer tube, one sterile nasal swab, one test device, one disposal bag and one instruction manual. This kit is being sold at Rs 242 on Amazon.

Ultra Covi-Catch rapid antigen test: This kit has been priced at Rs 275 at Flipkart. Ultra Covi-Catch – SD Biosensor was the first company to launch the COVID rapid antigen test kit in India, according to the company’s statement. Covi-Catch, the ICMR-approved test kit, allows us to test for the COVID-19 antigen within 15 minutes. Interpretation of the Test Result: Positive Result – If both the control line (C) and the test line (T) is visible, the result is positive. Negative Result : If only control line ( C ) and no test line (T) is visible, the result is negative.

Angcard COVID-19 Antigen Test Kit is available on Flipkart at Rs 1,350. It has 25 nasal swab testing devices for the detection of COVID infection. According to the guidelines, read results in 15 mins or earlier after insertion of strip into a tube containing sample and dilution buffer. The strip should be discarded after 15 minutes.

Any preparations to do before the test?

To use any COVID home testing kits, it is important to find a clean place and sanitise your hands before conducting the test. It is important to download the app mentioned in the testing kit, fill in the credentials and then proceed with the test.

How valid are the test results

According to the ICMR, individuals who test positive using the home testing kit may be considered as true positives, and no-repeat testing is required. All symptomatic individuals who test negative must get tested by RT-PCR, as RATs are likely to miss few positive cases.

ICMR guidelines on COVID self-testing kits