Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra announced fresh curbs in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases and galloping Omicron infections. Bringing back night curfew in the state, Maharashtra clamped prohibitory orders banning assembly of 5 or more persons from 9 pm to 6 a.m. with effect from Saturday. Besides, the government has reintroduced restrictions on different types of gatherings at open or closed venues, and in all public places. In an order issued on Friday night, the Maharashtra government ordered a fresh set of restrictions for restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, and cap on wedding guests in the state.Also Read - BMC Bans New Year Parties, Gatherings, Celebration Programmes in Mumbai. Details Here

Meanwhile, fresh set of travel guidelines was also issued for Mumbai residents. According to the latest order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai residents arriving in the city from Dubai will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine. The travelers residing in other parts of Maharashtra will be transferred by the collector who shall arrange the transport. These travelers will not be allowed to take public transport, the order said. The BMC has also banned New Year celebration programmes in any closed or open space in Mumbai. Also Read - Delhi: Sarojini Market To Operate on Odd-Even Basis During Weekend As Omicron Threat Looms

Maharashtra | All new guidelines including restriction on the gathering of more than 5 people from 9pm-6am in all public places and 50% capacity for gyms, spas, hotels, theatres & cinema halls to be effective from midnight today#Omicron pic.twitter.com/MTrX83WYzf — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities due to the infection, according to the figures released by the health department. As many as 20 fresh cases of Omicron were reported in Maharashtra. Of the 20 new cases, 12 are fully vaccinated, seven are not inoculated while one is a minor not eligible for the jab. The current spread of Omicron is extensive in the state, with the maximum – 46 cases – in Mumbai, followed by 41 in Pune, five each in Satara, Osmanabad, and Thane, two in Nagpur, and one each in Palghar, Latur, Ahmednagar, and Buldhana.

