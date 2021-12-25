Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra announced fresh curbs in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases and galloping Omicron infections. Bringing back night curfew in the state, Maharashtra clamped prohibitory orders banning assembly of 5 or more persons from 9 pm to 6 a.m. with effect from Saturday. Besides, the government has reintroduced restrictions on different types of gatherings at open or closed venues, and in all public places. In an order issued on Friday night, the Maharashtra government ordered a fresh set of restrictions for restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, and cap on wedding guests in the state.Also Read - BMC Bans New Year Parties, Gatherings, Celebration Programmes in Mumbai. Details Here
Meanwhile, fresh set of travel guidelines was also issued for Mumbai residents. According to the latest order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai residents arriving in the city from Dubai will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine. The travelers residing in other parts of Maharashtra will be transferred by the collector who shall arrange the transport. These travelers will not be allowed to take public transport, the order said. The BMC has also banned New Year celebration programmes in any closed or open space in Mumbai.
Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Returns: Night Curfew, Other COVID Restrictions Re-Imposed | Top 10 Points
Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities due to the infection, according to the figures released by the health department. As many as 20 fresh cases of Omicron were reported in Maharashtra. Of the 20 new cases, 12 are fully vaccinated, seven are not inoculated while one is a minor not eligible for the jab. The current spread of Omicron is extensive in the state, with the maximum – 46 cases – in Mumbai, followed by 41 in Pune, five each in Satara, Osmanabad, and Thane, two in Nagpur, and one each in Palghar, Latur, Ahmednagar, and Buldhana.
Check the list of restrictions imposed in Maharashtra
- The restaurants, gymnasiums, spas, cinema halls and theatres in Maharashtra will continue to operate at 50 per cent of the capacity as declared by the Licensing/ Permitting Authorities
- In case of a marriage function or a wedding ceremony, the total number of attendees at any moment of time should not exceed 100 for enclosed spaces (banquet marriage halls, hotels, etc) and for open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25 per cent of the capacity of this space whichever is less.
- For social, religious or political events not more than 100 people shall be permitted in closed spaces and upto 250 persons, or 25 percent, whichever is less, of the capacity in such open spaces.
- For events other than the above two events, in confined spaces where the seating capacity is not more than 50 per cent of the capacity and where the seating capacity is not fixed, the attendance will be 25 per cent. In all such events, if they are held in open space, the attendance will not be more than 25 per cent of the seating capacity.
- For other crowd-puller events like sports or games, 25 per cent seating capacity of audiences shall be allowed.
- Local Disaster Management authorities and District Collectors shall be empowered to make these restrictions even more stringent depending on the local situation, said an official notification.
- Maharashtra government also released Christmas-specific guidelines to be observed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People will be allowed to attend church up to 50 per cent of the available seating capacity in the church for Christmas. Disinfection should also be arranged in the church.
- Guidelines also include that no shops or stalls should be set up outside / around the church, avoid large gatherings or crowds in public places or on the streets and Fireworks should not be set off, strict adherence to rules and regulations regarding noise pollution.
- With rising Omicron cases, the Maharashtra government brought back night curfew restrictions in the state. According to the order issued, there shall be a ban on any assembly of people in groups of more than five from 9 PM to 6 AM throughout the state in all public places.
- In case of any activity that is not explicitly covered under these directions, DDMA may decide appropriate restrictions, generally following these principles or on the basis of local situation, as deemed fit. In such situations, DDMA must give adequate Public Notice before making such restrictions applicable.
- All existing restrictions/guidelines other than the ones specifically mentioned in this order will continue to be applicable
- The BMC has banned New Year celebration programmes in any closed or open space in Mumbai