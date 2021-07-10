New Delhi: After weeks of witnessing a downward trend of coronavirus infection, many states and union territories in India have relaxed lockdown rules to reboot the pandemic-hit economy in a phased manner. Meanwhile, several other districts have decided to extend the lockdown to completely end the infection. The Centre has stressed that the pandemic is far from over and that people thronging tourist hotspots without following Covid-appropriate behaviour is a “serious cause of concern”.Also Read - Massive Crowd at Hill Stations as Curbs Eased: Centre Reviews Situation, Himachal Tightens Vigilance at Tourist Spots | 10 Points

With the deadly Delta variant and its mutant Delta Plus variant still in the air, health experts have warned of a potential third wave as early as August, if the Covid protocols are not followed. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Section 144 Extended in Noida Till August 30 | Full Guidelines Here

While India’s coronavirus numbers have plateaued at a 40,000-plus range, here is a list of states that have either extended COVID-19 lockdown rules or lifted the restrictions: Also Read - Is Mumbai Out of Coronavirus Danger? Over 85% Hospital Beds Now Vacant: Report

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Kejriwal-led Delhi government have constituted a colour-coded response action plan for restricting various activities and functioning of Metro trains, restaurants and shopping malls in accordance with the severity of the pandemic. The national capital has previously announced several relaxations in a phased manner.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has imposed ‘state-level trigger’ or Level 3 of COVID-19 restrictions to keep the pandemic trajectory in check. Moreover, full lockdown has been imposed in 22 villages of Ahmednagar district reporting a high positivity rate. No wedding, birthday, inauguration or any other ceremony will be held in these villages and visitors will be kept at isolation centres for seven days.

West Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has extended COVID-19 restrictions till July 15, but with additional relaxations.

Odisha

Odisha government has extended the partial lockdown for 15 more days till 5 am on July 16. An additional curfew has been placed in Puri town in view of the Rath Yatra, a day before the festival on July 12.

Punjab

Punjab government has decided to lift the weekend and night curfew in the state and allow gatherings of up to 100 persons indoors and 200 outdoors from July 12. Bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, gyms, malls, sports complexes, museums, zoos etc., will be allowed to reopen subject to the eligibility of staff members and visitors with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government decided to lift the Sunday lockdown in view of the declining trend of coronavirus but extended the daily night curfew in order to completely break the chain of transmission.

Kerala

Kerala has announced relaxations to the Covid-19 restrictions, allowing gyms, indoor games and tourism destinations to reopen while following specific norms. Sabarimala Temple will also reopen for Monthly Puja from July 17 to July 21 for devotees carrying a complete COVID vaccination (both doses) certificate or RT-PCR negative report issued within 48 hours.

Tamil Nadu

Despite a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the extension of lockdown in the state, till July 19. As of now, inter-state bus transport (private and government), cinema halls, bars/pubs, swimming pools, cultural/political events involving the public, educational institutions, and zoos will remain shut.

Karnataka

Karnataka has announced several relaxations in a phased manner, allowing public transport, malls, shopping complexes, Bengaluru Metro services and offices to function at full strength. The state government also lifted the lockdown in Kodagu district.