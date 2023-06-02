Home

List Of Trains Cancelled After Coromandel Express Derails In Odisha’s Balasore

Several passengers are feared trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train. Currently, rescue teams including a NDRF team is at the spot and rescue operation is underway.

List of trains cancelled after Coromandel Express Derails in Odisha's Balasore (Photo: ANI)

Bhubaneswar: At least 50 people were killed and over 350 were injured after the Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express derailed on Friday, PTI reported. The derailment occurred after a collision with a goods train in the Bahanaga area of Balasore district in Odisha. Preliminary reports suggest that at least 8 coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed as a result of the collision. The incident occurred while the train was en route from Kolkata to Chennai.

Several passengers are feared to be trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train. Currently, rescue teams, including an NDRF team, are at the scene, and rescue operations are underway.

In view of the accident, several trains have been cancelled on that route, while some have been diverted in the Railway section affected by derailment of the Coromandel Express in Balasore district.

Coromandel Express train accident: List of cancelled trains:

12837 (HWH-PURI SUPERFAST EXP) JCO-02.06.2023 CANCELLED.

12863 (HWH-SMVB SUF EXPRESS) JCO-02.06.2023 CANCELLED.

12839 (HWH-MAS MAIL) JCO-02.06.2023 CANCELLED.

12895(SHM-PURI S/F) JCO-02.06.2023 CANCELLED.

20831(SHM-SBP EXPRESS) JCO-02.06.2023 CANCELLED.

02837 (SRC-PURI EXPRESS) JCO -02.06.2023 CANCELLED

Coromandel Express train accident: List of diverted trains:

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on June 2 will run via Jakhapura & Jaroli route.

18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on June 2 will run via Angul-Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Road- Ib route.

03229 Puri-Patna Special from Puri on June 2 will run via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route

12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on June 1 will run via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

18048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco on June 1 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Express from Secunderabad on June 2 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli.

22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur on June 2 will run via Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Route.

12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on June 1 will run via Vizianagaram- Titilagarh – Jharsuguda-Tata route.

15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express from Tambaram on June 1 will run via Ranital-Jaroli route.

