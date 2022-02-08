New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parliament speech stated that the Delhi government asked migrant labourers to leave during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief ministers of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were indulged in a late-night Twitter spat on Monday evening. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were involved in a heated exchange of words over the lockdown management of their respective governments during the Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - Why Are Liquor Vendors In Delhi Selling Alcohol Below MRP? Know Here

The war of words began after CM Kejriwal shared a clip of PM Modi’s Lok Sabha address and called his statement “completely false”. Taking to Twitter the Delhi CM wrote in Hindi, “The Prime Minister’s statement is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive towards those who bore the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and those who lost their loved ones at that time. It doesn’t suit the PM to indulge in politics over the suffering of the people.” Also Read - Delhi Schools to Reopen From Monday. Full SOPs And Guidelines Here

Following Kejriwal’s tweet, CM Adityanath launched a scathing attack on his Delhi counterpart with a series of tweets, and said that his criticism of PM Modi’s statement was condemnable and also demanded he apologise to the whole country. CM Yogi wrote, “Kejriwal has a knack for telling lies. When the whole country was battling a global pandemic like Covid under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister, Kejriwal showed the migrant laborers the way out of Delhi.”

अरविंद केजरीवाल का आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के बारे में आज का बयान घोर निंदनीय है। अरविंद केजरीवाल को पूरे राष्ट्र से माफी मांगनी चाहिए। गोस्वामी तुलसीदास जी ने उनके जैसे लोगों के बारे में ही कहा है कि… झूठइ लेना, झूठइ देना।

झूठइ भोजन, झूठ चबेना।। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 7, 2022

Sharing a tweet in Hindi, CM Yogi Adityanath wrote, “Listen Kejriwal, you forced the workers of UP to leave Delhi when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of corona. Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. Should we call you a traitor of humanity or…”

सुनो केजरीवाल, जब पूरी मानवता कोरोना की पीड़ा से कराह रही थी, उस समय आपने यूपी के कामगारों को दिल्ली छोड़ने पर विवश किया। छोटे बच्चों व महिलाओं तक को आधी रात में यूपी की सीमा पर असहाय छोड़ने जैसा अलोकतांत्रिक व अमानवीय कार्य आपकी सरकार ने किया। आपको मानवताद्रोही कहें या… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 7, 2022

Calling Kejriwal a “liar”, Yogi Adityanath further said, “The electricity-water connection was cut and the sleeping people were picked up and sent to the UP border by buses. An announcement was made that buses are going for Anand Vihar, beyond that buses will be available for UP-Bihar. The UP government arranged buses for the migrant laborers and brought them back safely.”

बिजली-पानी का कनेक्शन काटा व सोते हुए लोगों को उठा-उठा कर बसों से यूपी बॉर्डर पर भेजा गया। अनाउंसमेंट कर कहा गया कि आनंद विहार के लिए बसें जा रही हैं, उससे आगे यूपी-बिहार के लिए बसें मिलेंगी। यूपी सरकार ने प्रवासी मजदूरों के लिए बसों का इंतजाम किया और उन्हें सुरक्षित वापस लाई। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 7, 2022

केजरीवाल को झूठ बोलने में महारथ हासिल है। जब पूरा देश आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में कोरोना जैसी वैश्विक महामारी से जूझ रहा था तब केजरीवाल ने प्रवासी मजदूरों को दिल्ली से बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 7, 2022

Reacting to this, Arvind Kejriwal hit out at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanth saying that the latter was giving advertisements in the Time magazine when the dead bodies of people were flowing in the river during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to CM Yogi’s tweet, Kejriwal said, “Listen Yogi, you just let it be. Just like the dead bodies of the people of UP were floating in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Times magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a heartless and cruel leader like you.”

सुनो योगी, आप तो रहने ही दो। जिस तरह UP के लोगों की लाशें नदी में बह रहीं थीं और आप करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करके Times मैगज़ीन में अपनी झूठी वाह वाही के विज्ञापन दे रहे थे। आप जैसा निर्दयी और क्रूर शासक मैंने नहीं देखा। https://t.co/qxcs2w60lG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2022

The UP chief minister’s remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Opposition parties in Parliament on Monday accusing the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of contributing to the widespread of COVID-19 in the initial days by pushing migrant labourers to leave Mumbai and Delhi, thereby triggering a crisis.

“Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government went around slums in jeeps and announced on mics that whoever wants to go home, buses have been arranged to leave the city. This led to the spread of COVID in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand,” said PM Modi.