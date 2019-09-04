New Delhi: A day after the Centre hit back at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s comment on the massive economic slowdown in India, BJP ally Shiv Sena slammed the Modi-led government asking to pay heed to Singh’s warning instead of indulging in politics over it.

“National interest lies in listening to Manmohan Singh’s advice. There should be no politics around the economic slowdown. Kashmir and economic slowdown are two different issues. The economy is in doldrums,” Shiv Sena stated in its editorial mouthpiece.

Supporting Singh’s remarks on the alarming GDP growth numbers, the Sena added, “A sane man like Manmohan has said that no politics should be played around this slowdown. We should take the help of experts and overcome it. It is time we heard his advice.”

The remarks come after Singh’s criticism in a video on Sunday where he stated that the state of the economy was “deeply worrying”. He also held that it was Modi government’s “all-round mismanagement” that was responsible for the slowdown.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government rebuffed the former Prime Minister’s remarks on Tuesday saying they do not subscribe to Singh’s analysis as India is heading towards becoming the third-largest economy.

“We do not subscribe to what Manmohan Singh has analysed. India was 11th (largest) economy of the world. Now it is fifth and we are marching to be third,” Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had reacted to Singh’s statement saying that she will take note of it. Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that BJP government which trumpets “Ache Din” has deflated the economy.

India’s economy has slowed down to a seven-year low of five per cent in the April to June quarter of FY20 as opposed to an eight per cent in the previous year, government data showed on Friday. The was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement said that the slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output. Further, consumer demand and private investment have weakened amid global trade frictions and dampening business sentiment.