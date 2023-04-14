Home

News

India

Little Girl From Jammu Urges PM Modi to Construct Better School For Them, Video Goes Viral

In a video on Facebook, Seerat Naaz from Lohai-Malhar village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district urged PM Modi to build the school in such a way that they don't have to sit on the floor anymore.

Seerat Naaz said she is unhappy as she has to sit on the unclean floors with friends at her school and urged PM Modi to do something about it.

Kathua: A little girl student named Seerat Naaz urged PM Modi to build a better school building for them in the locality. “Please Modi ji, ek achhi si school banwa do na (Please Modi-ji, build a nice school for us),” the schoolgirl said in a small video that has now gone viral. Seerat Naaz said she is unhappy as she has to sit on the unclean floors with friends at her school and urged PM Modi to do something about it.

In a video on Facebook, Seerat Naaz from Lohai-Malhar village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district voiced an adorable wish to PM Modi saying- “Please Modi-ji, ek achhi si school banwa do na (Please Modi-ji, build a nice school for us)”.

Watch Video Here



The video that was shared on Facebook by a page named ‘Marmik News’ from Jammu and Kashmir has got nearly 2 million views and over 1,16,000 likes after it was uploaded.

In the 5-minute short video, the little schoolgirl begins introduced herself as a student of the local government high school and then moves out of the frame and takes a walk down her school compound, saying “Modi-ji, mujhe na aap se ek baat kehni hain (Modi-ji, there is something I need to tell you.)”

Them she went on to say, “Dekho humara farsh kitna ganda ho chuka hain. Humein yahan niche bithate hain (Look how dirty the floor is. They make us sit here).”

Taking PM Modi on a virtual tour of the school building, she says, “Chalo mein aap ko bari si building dikhati hoon aapne school ki (let me show you the big building where our school is)”.

While walking further, she points the camera to the right and then an unfinished building comes into view, then she says, “Yeh dekho, pichle 5 saalon se, dekho kitni gandi building hain yahan pe. Chalo mein aap ko andar se dikhati hoon (Look how unclean the building has been for the last 5 years. Let me take you on a tour of the inside of the building)”.

“Please, aap se na request karti hoon, aap na achha sa school bana do. Humein niche baithna parta hain aur hamari uniform gandi ho jati hain aur phir humein Mamma marti hain. Humare pas bench bhi nahin hain (I request you to build us a nice school for us. Currently we have to sit on the floor because of which our uniforms get dirty. Our mothers often scolds us for getting the uniforms dirty. We don’t have benches to sit on).”

Towards the end of the video, the girl makes an emotional appeal to PM Modi, saying, “Modi-ji, aap poore desh ki sunte ho. Meri bhi sun lo aur achha sa humara yeh school banwa do. Bilkul sundar sa school bana do taaki humein niche na baithna padhe. Taaki Mamma na mare. Taaki achhe se padhai karein. Humara school please achhe se banwa do (Modi-ji, you listen to the entire nation. Please listen to me too and build us a good school for us. The school should be such that we don’t have to sit on the floor. So that my mother doesn’t scold me for getting my uniform dirty. So that we could all study well. Please have a nice school constructed for us),” she signs off saying.

