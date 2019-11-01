New Delhi: As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra continues, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, at Zee News’ India Ka DNA Conclave on Friday, said that Devendra Fadnavis will indeed be the Chief Minister of the state.

However, on being asked when will the impasse get resolved, he said that it “will take time.”

”Devendra Fadnavis will become the chief minister of Maharashtra but you’ll have to wait for some time for the final decision. Maharashtra will have the government of BJP and Shiv Sena”, Javadekar said.

The Shiv Sena is demanding the post of Chief Minister for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios with its ally BJP. Both these demands have been rejected by the BJP, which has insisted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue in the post for the next five years.

Besides the Maharashtra CM tussle, Javadekar talked about a host of other significant issues in the country during the conclave.

On the current situation in India

When asked to sum up the current situation in India, the minister said that there is a prevailing climate of unity in the country and a renewed sense of responsibility amongst citizens to work for the development of the nation.

He said that people of the country are hopeful that the government will achieve its target of $5 trillion economy and are willing to contribute to it. Speaking on other government schemes, he said that the Ayushmaan Yojana and LPG scheme has unleashed a new hope among the poor people.

Asserting that people in India burst fewer crackers this year on Diwali, Javadekar said that there is a new sensibility amongst citizens to save the environment.

On Kashmir:

Javadekar said that nobody is prohibited from visiting Kashmir and working together towards the development of Kashmir is the ‘real Kashmiriyat’. Flaying the recent violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Javadekar said, “The killing of labourers can’t be the part of Kashmiriyat.”

He also said the preventive detention of leaders in Kashmir will also soon end.

On Triple Talaq and Article 370

On Modi govt’s historic reforms like Triple Talaq and Article 370, Javadekar said these were not political decisions, but for the people of the nation. He asserted that people have welcomed the decision on Article 370.

The ‘India Ka DNA’ conclave hosted several top leaders including Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Jitendra Singh, VK Singh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, as well as Haryana Congress leader Deependra Hooda.