LIVE Akuluto, Atoizu, Suruhoto, Aghunato, Zünheboto, Satakha, Tyüi, Wokha, Sanis, Bhandari Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes to Begin At 8 AM

LIVE Akuluto, Atoizu, Suruhoto, Aghunato, Zünheboto, Satakha, Tyüi, Wokha, Sanis, Bhandari Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes to Begin At 8 AM

The CM face of the BJP-NDPP alliance in the upcoming Assembly election--Neiphiu Rio has previously held the office for three terms, (2003–08, 2008–13, and 2013–14).

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting for Nagaland Assembly Election will begin at 8 am on March 2, Thursday. The polling across 59 of 60 Assembly seats in Nagaland was held in a single phase on February 27 which was ‘largely peaceful’. Over 83 per cent of the more than 13 lakh electorate exercised their franchise. The counting for Akuluto, Atoizu, Suruhoto, Aghunato, Zünheboto, Satakha, Tyüi, Wokha, Sanis, Bhandari seats will begin soon.

The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine is seeking a mandate for the second term on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

Exit polls by various channels predicted a win for NDPP, backed by the BJP in Nagaland. Zee News-Matrize is giving 35-43 to NDPP-BJP, it has also predicted 2-5 seats for the NPF and 1-3 seats for the Congress.

