  • LIVE Akuluto, Atoizu, Suruhoto, Aghunato, Zünheboto, Satakha, Tyüi, Wokha, Sanis, Bhandari Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes to Begin At 8 AM
The CM face of the BJP-NDPP alliance in the upcoming Assembly election--Neiphiu Rio has previously held the office for three terms, (2003–08, 2008–13, and 2013–14).

Updated: March 2, 2023 6:40 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting for Nagaland Assembly Election will begin at 8 am on March 2, Thursday. The polling across 59 of 60 Assembly seats in Nagaland was held in a single phase on February 27 which was ‘largely peaceful’. Over 83 per cent of the more than 13 lakh electorate exercised their franchise. The counting for Akuluto, Atoizu, Suruhoto, Aghunato, Zünheboto, Satakha, Tyüi, Wokha, Sanis, Bhandari seats will begin soon.

The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine is seeking a mandate for the second term on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

Exit polls by various channels predicted a win for NDPP, backed by the BJP in Nagaland. Zee News-Matrize is giving 35-43 to NDPP-BJP, it has also predicted 2-5 seats for the NPF and 1-3 seats for the Congress.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Nagaland Assembly Election Result: 60-member House

    The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) contested 40 seats while its ally BJP put up candidates 20 seats in the on the 60-member House.

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Counting of votes to begin shortly

  • 6:41 AM IST

    Nagaland Elections: Key Details

    In Nagaland, there were a total of 13,17,632 eligible voters, of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women. A total of 2,351 polling stations were set up in the state.

  • 6:39 AM IST

    Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Voter turnout

    In 2023, Nagaland bettered its 2018 mark of 83% to record 85 percent voter turnout

  • 6:35 AM IST

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Counting of votes for the Aghunato constituency to begin at 8 AM.

  • 6:28 AM IST

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Counting of votes for the Suruhoto constituency to begin soon.

  • 6:26 AM IST

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Counting of votes for the Atoizu constituency to begin at 8 AM.

  • 6:25 AM IST

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Counting of votes for the Akuluto constituency to begin soon.

Published Date: March 2, 2023 5:00 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 6:40 AM IST

