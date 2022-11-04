LIVE: Amritsar on Edge After Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead During Protest

Sudhir Suri was shot and succumbed to injuries. The accused has been arrested and police have recovered the weapon.

Amritsar/Punjab: Tension gripped Amritsar on Friday after Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in a broad daylight here. Speaking to reporters about the incident, Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police Amritsar said, multiple shots were fired at Suri.

“We got information at around 3:30-4 pm today. He was shot and succumbed to injuries. The accused has been arrested and recovered the weapon. Rest will be briefed as the investigation goes forward. I would appeal to maintain law and order,” he added. The police arrested the accused and recovered the assault weapon from him. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.

