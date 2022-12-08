live

Gujarat Elections Result: Check Winners’ List For Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC)

Gujarat Election Result 2022: The assembly election voting result is scheduled to be declared on December 08. Stay Tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022

Updated: December 8, 2022 7:13 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8.

Gujarat Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 will take place on December 8 (Thursday). Polling in the first phase of the Gujarat elections 2022, for 89 seats, was held on December 01. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 93 seats was held on December 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for its seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat, a state the party has ruled since 1995. This time, the electoral battle in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. One can check all the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 on India.com. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.

Gujarat Election Result 2022: Check the Name Of the Candidates HERE

NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCYCONGRESSAAPBJPWinner’s List
Asarwa (SC)

VIPUL PARMAR

MEVADA JAYANTIBHAI JETHALAL (J. J. MEVADA)

DARSHNA M. VAGHELA

DARSHNA M. VAGHELA
Daskroi

UMEDJI BUDHAJI ZALA

KIRANKUMAR SURESHCHANDRA PATEL

BABUBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL (B.J.P.)

BABUBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL (B.J.P.)
Dholka

ASHVINBHAI KAMSHUBHAI RATHOD

JATUBHA BHURUBHA GOL

KIRITSINH SARDARSANG DABHI

KIRITSINH SARDARSANG DABHI
Dhandhuka

HARPALSINH JAGDEVSINH CHUDASAMA

CHANDUBHAI MANSANGBHAI BAMROLIYA

 

KALUBHAI RUPABHAI DABHI

KALUBHAI RUPABHAI DABHI
Dasada (SC)

NAUSHAD SOLANKI

ARVINDBHAI KALUBHAI SOLANKI

P.K.PARMAR

P.K.PARMAR

Live Updates

  • 6:58 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended. Thank you for tuning to this space!

  • 6:57 PM IST

    Updates to this LIVE BLOG Are closed now.

  • 6:57 PM IST

    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Kalubhai Rupabhai Dabhi Of BJP Wins

  • 5:46 PM IST

    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Result For Dholka Constituency

    Bharatiya Janata Party Candidate KIRITSINH SARDARSANG DABHI wins Dholka Constituency by defeating ASHVINBHAI KAMSHUBHAI RATHOD of Indian National Congress with a margin of 13405 seats.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Result For Dasada (SC) Constituency

    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate P.K.Parmar won the election by a margin of 2179 seats.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Result For Dhandhuka Constituency

    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is Kalubhai Rupabhai Dabhi is leading with a margin of 31330 seats.

  • 4:43 PM IST

    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Result For Dholka Constituency

    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate KIRITSINH SARDARSANG DABHI is leading with a margin of 13405 seats.

  • 4:40 PM IST

    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Result For Daskroi Constituency

    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate BABUBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL (B.J.P.) has won the seat with a margin of 91637 seats.

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Result For Asarwa (SC) Constituency

    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Darshna M. Vaghela has won the election with a margin of 54173 seats.

  • 4:35 PM IST

    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Result For Gariadhar Constituency

    AAP Candidate SUDHIRBHAI VAGHANI (SUDHIR VAGHANI) has won the election with a margin of 4819 seats.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 9:21 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 7:13 PM IST