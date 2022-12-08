Top Recommended Stories
Gujarat Elections Result: Check Winners’ List For Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC)
Gujarat Election Result 2022: The assembly election voting result is scheduled to be declared on December 08. Stay Tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022
Gujarat Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 will take place on December 8 (Thursday). Polling in the first phase of the Gujarat elections 2022, for 89 seats, was held on December 01. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 93 seats was held on December 5.
Also Read:
- Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Wins Jhagadia For First Time; Defeats 7 Time Winner Chhotubhai Vasava
- Himachal Election Result: Congress Wins Jawalamukhi, Nagrota, Rohru; BJP Gets Sullah & Jaswan-Pragpur
- LIVE COVERAGE | Assembly Election Results 2022: Gujarat 'Modi-fied', Himachal Sings RaGa
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for its seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat, a state the party has ruled since 1995. This time, the electoral battle in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.
The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. One can check all the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 on India.com. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.
CHECK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE HERE: CLICK Here
Gujarat Election Result 2022: Check the Name Of the Candidates HERE
|NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCY
|CONGRESS
|AAP
|BJP
|Winner’s List
|Asarwa (SC)
VIPUL PARMAR
MEVADA JAYANTIBHAI JETHALAL (J. J. MEVADA)
DARSHNA M. VAGHELA
|DARSHNA M. VAGHELA
|Daskroi
UMEDJI BUDHAJI ZALA
KIRANKUMAR SURESHCHANDRA PATEL
BABUBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL (B.J.P.)
|BABUBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL (B.J.P.)
|Dholka
ASHVINBHAI KAMSHUBHAI RATHOD
JATUBHA BHURUBHA GOL
KIRITSINH SARDARSANG DABHI
|KIRITSINH SARDARSANG DABHI
|Dhandhuka
HARPALSINH JAGDEVSINH CHUDASAMA
CHANDUBHAI MANSANGBHAI BAMROLIYA
|
KALUBHAI RUPABHAI DABHI
|KALUBHAI RUPABHAI DABHI
|Dasada (SC)
NAUSHAD SOLANKI
ARVINDBHAI KALUBHAI SOLANKI
P.K.PARMAR
|P.K.PARMAR
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.