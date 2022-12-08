live

Assembly Election Results 2022: Gujarat ‘Modi-fied’, Himachal Sings RaGa

Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Election Results 2022 updates: Stay tuned to this place and catch latest updates of election results from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. This blog has updates, political reactions and analysis – as well reports from my India.com colleagues and Zee News reporters who are fanned out across these states.

Assembly Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke its own record in Gujarat as the party registered a landslide victory in the Assembly Elections 2022. The BJP retained power in the state for the seventh straight term, bagging over 150 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress witnessed a steep fall and was managed 19 seats. On the other hand, in Himachal, the grand old party emerged victorious by a slender margin. Reacting to the victory, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ also helped us in this.”

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership deputed senior leaders to keep the flock together amid poaching fears. The Congress party has also planned to shift the MLAs to Rajasthan via Chandigarh.

For the unversed, Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress. In the 2017 Gujarat polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. Similarly in Himachal, BJP had formed the government in 2017 by securing 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Assembly Election Result 2022.

