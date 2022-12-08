live

Assembly Election Results 2022: Gujarat ‘Modi-fied’, Himachal Sings RaGa

Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Election Results 2022 updates: Stay tuned to this place and catch latest updates of election results from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. This blog has updates, political reactions and analysis – as well reports from my India.com colleagues and Zee News reporters who are fanned out across these states.

Updated: December 8, 2022 8:39 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

LIVE Coverage | Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Takes Lead in Gujarat, See-Saw in Himachal in Initial Trends
LIVE Coverage | Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Takes Lead in Gujarat, See-Saw in Himachal in Initial Trends

Assembly Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke its own record in Gujarat as the party registered a landslide victory in the Assembly Elections 2022. The BJP retained power in the state for the seventh straight term, bagging over 150 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress witnessed a steep fall and was managed 19 seats. On the other hand, in Himachal, the grand old party emerged victorious by a slender margin. Reacting to the victory, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ also helped us in this.”

Also Read:

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership deputed senior leaders to keep the flock together amid poaching fears. The Congress party has also planned to shift the MLAs to Rajasthan via Chandigarh.

For the unversed, Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress.  In the 2017 Gujarat polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. Similarly in Himachal, BJP had formed the government in 2017 by securing 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Assembly Election Result 2022.

Live Updates

  • 8:37 PM IST

    Updates to the Live Blog are closed now.

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE Assembly Election Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs have been asked to stay in Shimla only. Observers Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Hooda and In-charge Rajeev Shukla are likely to meet the MLAs in Shimla tomorrow: Sources

  • 7:36 PM IST

    PM Modi addresses party workers in Delhi: I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra’s record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat: PM

  • 7:21 PM IST

    PM Modi addresses party workers in Delhi: I want to thank Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully. As far as I know, re-polling in any poll booth was not required. I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for BJP & Congress was less than 1%: PM Modi at BJP HQ

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP chief JP Nadda in the victory speech said, “If a party’s chief has to display a ‘kattar imaandar (honest)’ board to showcase his honesty, people can understand what sort of ‘kattar beimaan (dishonest) he is.”

  • 6:56 PM IST

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE Assembly Election Result 2022: Amit Shah and JP Nadda have arrived at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. PM Modi will address the party’s supporters shortly.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP lost the Himachal Pradesh polls by less than 1% vote share, and Congress won with least vote share in the state’s history. But I respect the poll results. Hope Congress elects their CM soon & starts working for the state: Outgoing CM Jairam Thakur

  • 5:36 PM IST

  • 5:35 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 8, 2022 5:37 PM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 8:39 PM IST