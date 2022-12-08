Top Recommended Stories
BJP Wins Balasinor, Santrampur (ST), Shehra, Morva Hadaf (ST); Congress Gets Lunawada
The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture
The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening. While most of the exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, it would be interesting to see what the voters of Gujarat have decided for the next 5 years since this time the BJP bastion witnessed a three-cornered battle with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena as Gujarat has traditionally seen a direct contest between the BJP and Congress.
Also Read:
LIVE VIDEO COVERAGE
In the 2017 Gujarat polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents.
In Gujarat, the fight had been between three major players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is the incumbent, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is making its debut in the state.
According to the survey carried out by Zee News, the BJP is getting 110-125 seats, Congress is getting 45-60, and AAP is getting 1-5 seats.
Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah hence it is more than a battle of prestige for the BJP and its top two leaders.
Gujarat has 182 seats and the majority mark is 92.
Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Balasinor, Lunawada, Santrampur (ST), Shehra, Morva, Hadaf (ST) results.
Congress candidates
Balasinor: Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan
Lunawada: Gulabsinh Somsinh Chauhan – WINS
Santrampur (ST): Gendalbhai Motibhai Damor
Shehra: Khatubhai Gulabbhai Pagi
Morva Hadaf (ST): Khant Snehlattaben Govindkumar
BJP Candidates
Balasinor: Mansinh Kohyabhai Chauhan – WINS
Lunawada: Sevak Jigneshkumar Ambalal
Santrampur (ST): Dr. Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor – WINS
Shehra: Jethabhai Ghelabhai – WINS
Morva Hadaf (ST): Suthar Nimishaben Manharsinh – WINS
AAP Candidates
Balasinor: Udesinh Rayjibhai Chauhan
Lunawada: Natvarsinh Motisinh Solanki
Santrampur (ST): Parvatbhai Akhamabhai Vagadiya
Shehra: Takhatsinh Ravsinh Solanki
Morva Hadaf (ST): Bhanabhai Mansukhbhai Damor
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.