LIVE | Delhi Excise Scam: Prominent People From South Gave Rs 100 Cr Kickback To AAP, ED Claims In Chargesheet

Published: December 21, 2022 6:20 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News Live Update, Dec 21: Several prominent people from south-India had given kickbacks of around Rs 100 Cr to AAP government here in exchange of favours and undue benefits to them in the liquor business, the ED has alleged in its charge sheet filed before a city court in Delhi excise scam. The ED alleged in its charge sheet filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru and AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair had hatched a conspiracy with K Kavitha, MLC of Telangana, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), MP of Ongole (Andhra), his son Raghav Magunta, and Sarath Reddy, who are collectively called as South Group. “Mahendru, in collusion with others, formed a cartel of retailer-wholesaler-manufacturer with Pernod Ricard, Benoy Babu, Vijay Nair, representative of AAP, Arun Pillai, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), his son Raghav, Sarath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu,” it alleged, adding that the ‘south group’ was represented by Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu.

  • 6:22 AM IST

    89 Hindu pilgrims from India arrive in Pak to celebrate Maha Shivaratri

    Around 89 Hindu pilgrims from India arrived here on Tuesday to celebrate Maha Shivaratri at Katas Raj Temple in Pakistan’s Punjab Province.

    “Some 89 Hindu pilgrims arrived here from India via Wagah border on Tuesday. Evacuee Trust Property Board senior officers Rana Shahid and Fraz Abbas received them at the border,” Amir Hashmi, spokesperson for ETPB, which looks after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan, told PTI.

  • 6:21 AM IST

    AIIMS Delhi bans use of single-use plastic in hospital premises, campus

