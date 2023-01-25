Home

News

India

LIVE | Lucknow Building Collapse: 12 Rescued, 5 Still Stuck Under Debris; Search Ops Underway

live

LIVE | Lucknow Building Collapse: 12 Rescued, 5 Still Stuck Under Debris; Search Ops Underway

Breaking LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Lucknow: Rescue operation underway after a multi-storey building collapsed in Wazir Hasan road, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Jan. 24 2023. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI01_24_2023_000313B)

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 25: Five people are still stuck under the debris of a residential building which collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Deputy General of Police DS Chauhan informed. Talking to the media, the DGP said, “Five people are still stuck under the debris and proper oxygen is being supplied to them. They are in the same room. We are in contact with two people. Nobody has been arrested yet, a proper investigation will be done.” “They are in the same room. We are in contact with two people. Nobody has been arrested yet, a proper investigation will be done,” he added. Meanwhile, around a dozen people who were trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow’s Hazratganj on Tuesday have been rescued. The police are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Load More