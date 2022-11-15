LIVE | Stage III Of GRAP Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Pollution Eases, Air Quality Improves
Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.
Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 15: World leaders from across the planet, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, have converged in Indonesia, for the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit, taking place in the city of Bali.The two-day summit starting Tuesday is themed “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” and focuses on global economic recovery, global health architecture, digital transformation, sustainable energy transition and climate change, among other topics. It will be held in person this year after being held virtually in 2020 with Saudi Arabia as the chair, and both online and offline in 2021 with Italy as the chair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).
Also Read:
- Top 10 News: Pm Modi To Attend 3-Day G20 Summit In Bali Today, Dimple Yadav To File Nomination For Manipuri Bypolls - Watch
- Ye Saali Naukri: A Fresh Take On Unemployment Scenario In India Crosses More Than 1 Million Views
- Top Headlines Today: PM Modi To Visit Indonesia For G-20 Summit Next Week, India Out Of T20 World Cup - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.