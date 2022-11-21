live

Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Police Moves Plea Seeking Nod For Aaftab’s Polygraph in Shraddha Murder Case

Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com for all breaking news and the latest updates from India and the world.

Updated: November 21, 2022 6:12 PM IST

By India.com News Desk India | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Police Moves Plea Seeking Nod For Aaftab's Polygraph in Shraddha Murder Case
An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution in Delhi. (PTI photo)

Breaking News LIVE: The Supreme Court on Monday aksed the Gujarat High Court to periodically monitor probe, other aspects related to Morbi bridge collapse incident. The apex court was hearing a plea seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat which claimed over 130 lives. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli will hear the PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, which said that the accident depicted the negligence and utter failure of the authorities.On November 1, Tiwari had mentioned the matter for urgent listing, and the top court had said it would take up the matter soon. According to reports, the death toll in the collapse of the British-era bridge on October 30 on the Machchhu river in Morbi in Gujarat has gone up to 134. “From the past decade, various incidents have taken place in our country wherein due to the mismanagement, lapse in duty, and negligent maintenance activities, there have been cases of huge public casualties which could have been avoided,” Tiwari has said in his PIL.

Also Read:

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics here

Live Updates

  • 6:09 PM IST

    Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi police moves plea for seeking nod for polygraph on Aaftab

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Parliament of Australia: The Joint Standing Committee on Treaties has recommended the Australian Government ratifies the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA)

  • 5:58 PM IST

    Delhi excise policy scam: Media broadcast should be in tune with CBI, ED press releases, says HC

  • 5:58 PM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s viral video: They’re calling it massage, VIP treatment but it’s only physiotherapy. When Amit Shah was minister here in Gujarat, he was the one who received VIP treatment here, no such thing for Jain

  • 5:57 PM IST

    Narcotics Control Bureau-Mumbai (NCB) has busted an international drug trafficking syndicate & seized a consignment of 2.80kg of Cocaine. In this connection, two foreign nationals are also arrested.

  • 4:54 PM IST

    Punjab | Fire broke out in a thread factory near Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana earlier today, no casualties reported. The fire was later brought under control by the fire department

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Bihar | Seven students of a government school fell fainted after inhaling toxic gas released due to the burning of coal in a nearby coal depot today, in Madhubani. All students shifted to Sadar hospital are in stable condition now.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    Surat, Gujarat: Adivasis are the first owners of India but BJP calls them ‘vanvasis’ whose land can be snatched by BJP &given to 2-3 industrialists. They don’t want Adivasis to live in cities, get access to education, health&employment: Cong MP Rahul Gandhi

  • 3:46 PM IST

    Sensex falls 518.64 points to settle at 61,144.84; Nifty declines 147.70 points to 18,159.95

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Case registered against Gandhwani MLA Umang Singar regarding domestic violence| A case has been registered against Gandhwani MLA Umang Singar regarding domestic violence under 498-A (domestic violence), 376 (2) (rape) and other sections. Police conducting a probe. Case filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by victim woman: SP, Dhar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 21, 2022 6:50 AM IST

Updated Date: November 21, 2022 6:12 PM IST