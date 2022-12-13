live

LIVE | Crypto Exchange FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas

Updated: December 13, 2022 8:13 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 13: The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday. The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and, since its failure, Bankman-Fried has remained in his Bahamian luxury compound in Nassau.

Live Updates

  • 11:28 AM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    BREAKING | Suspected IED found in Tulibal area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district

    Sopore Police, 52RR and CRPF are at the spot.

    Details awaited

  • 8:09 AM IST

  • 8:06 AM IST

    Bharat Jodo Yatra | Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumes from Jeenapur, Sawai Madhopur.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Australia | Six people were killed, including two police officers, at a remote property in Australia’s Queensland state after police visited the place to investigate reports of a missing person, Reuters reported citing authorities

  • 7:00 AM IST

    Kabul Attack on Hotel | Two foreigners were injured while three gunmen were killed by security forces after an attack on a hotel in central Kabul. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals, Reuters reported

Published Date: December 13, 2022 6:58 AM IST

Updated Date: December 13, 2022 8:13 AM IST