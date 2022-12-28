live

LIVE | US Calls For ‘Comprehensive’ Immigration Reforms After Trump-Era Border Restrictions

Published: December 28, 2022 6:35 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 28: The White House on Tuesday called for ‘comprehensive’ reforms in the US immigration system after the Supreme Court extended Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 as a result of which federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders, CNN reported. The court also agreed in its ruling to hear the states’ appeal this semester. During its argument session, which starts in February 2023, the court stated that it would hear arguments on the case. Notably, Title 42 permits US border agents to immediately turn away migrants who have crossed the southern border in the name of Covid-19 prevention. Public health professionals and immigrant groups have long criticized the use of the public health authority at the US southern border, claiming it is an improper justification for preventing immigrants from entering the country.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    J&K | Encounter starts in Sidhra area in Jammu, firing going on, two terrorists likely on the spot: J&K police

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Delhi Weather today | Amid cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4°C said IMD.

  • 6:46 AM IST

    2022 hottest year in Italy since 1800

    This year will go down as the hottest in Italy since records began in 1800, according to data from the Institute for Atmospheric Science at the country’s National Research Council (NRC). “There were record highs all along the way, starting in the spring, all throughout the summer, and now in the winter,” Bernardo Gozzini, director of the NRC’s LaMMA meteorology consortium, told Xinhua news agency. The new record won’t be official until the end of the year, but LaMMA officials said it is statistically impossible for average temperatures to fall below those of 2018, previously the hottest year on record in Italy. (IANS)

