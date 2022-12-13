live

LIVE | None Of Our Soldiers Seriously Hurt Or Dead: Rajnath Singh On LAC Face-Off

Updated: December 13, 2022 12:21 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 13:On December 9 in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo but the Indian army gave a befitting reply. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post. There was hand to hand brawl. No casualty or major injury reported on our side. We salute the valour of our forces. I assure, we will not allow China to succeed,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing Lok Sabha amid ruckus over India-China LAC clash.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Man kills father, stuffs chopped body in uncovered borewell in K’taka

    A man killed his father and stuffed his body in an uncovered borewell after chopping it into 30 pieces in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district, police said on Tuesday. Fifty-year-old Parashuram used to come home every day in an inebriated state and thrash his son Vittal (20), the police said. On December 6, Parashuram argued with Vittal, during which the latter, in a fit of rage, killed him with an iron rod. Then, V9iaittal chopped Parshuram’s body and stuffed it in the borewell. (IANS)

  • 2:01 PM IST

    China says situation ‘stable’ on India border after reports of clashes, reports AFP News Agency

  • 12:19 PM IST

    China tried to change status quo, we gave befitting reply: Rajnath Singh briefs Lok Sabha on LAC clash

    After this incident, on 11th Dec the local commander of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart under the established system & discussed this incident. The Chinese side was refused all such actions and told to maintain peace at the border. In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I’d like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations, Rajnath to Lok Sabha.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    BREAKING | Suspected IED found in Tulibal area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district

    Sopore Police, 52RR and CRPF are at the spot.

    Details awaited

  • 8:09 AM IST

    Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

    The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday.

    The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

  • 8:06 AM IST

    Bharat Jodo Yatra | Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumes from Jeenapur, Sawai Madhopur.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Australia | Six people were killed, including two police officers, at a remote property in Australia’s Queensland state after police visited the place to investigate reports of a missing person, Reuters reported citing authorities

  • 7:00 AM IST

    Kabul Attack on Hotel | Two foreigners were injured while three gunmen were killed by security forces after an attack on a hotel in central Kabul. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals, Reuters reported

Published Date: December 13, 2022 6:58 AM IST

Updated Date: December 13, 2022 12:21 PM IST