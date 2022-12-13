live

LIVE | None Of Our Soldiers Seriously Hurt Or Dead: Rajnath Singh On LAC Face-Off

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 13:On December 9 in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo but the Indian army gave a befitting reply. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post. There was hand to hand brawl. No casualty or major injury reported on our side. We salute the valour of our forces. I assure, we will not allow China to succeed,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing Lok Sabha amid ruckus over India-China LAC clash.

