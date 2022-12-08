Bypoll Election Results 2022: BJP Bags Kurhani; Dimple Yadav Wins Big In Mainpuri

live

Bypoll Election Results 2022 Updates: Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav won Mainpuri with a massive margin. The counting for the bypolls in six assembly seats and the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat began at 8 am today. The Assembly seats where bypolls were held are Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Padampur in Odisha, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh. In Mainpuri, Samajwadi Party is fighting its prestige battle with BJP. A tough contest was seen between Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s elder daughter-in-law, and BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya in Mainpuri. We bring you all updates related to Bypoll Election Result 2022 and stay tuned to India.com to check counting updates, winners list and other details.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha Bypoll – Samajwadi Party ‘s Dimple Yadav wins

– ‘s Dimple Yadav wins Rampur Bypoll Result – BJP’s Akash Saxena wins

– Akash Saxena wins Khatauli Bypoll Result – RJD’s Madan Bhaiya wins

– RJD’s Madan Bhaiya wins Sardarshahar Bypoll Result – Congress ‘s Anil Kumar wins

– ‘s Anil Kumar wins Padampur Bypoll Result – BJD’s Barsha Singh wins

– BJD’s Barsha Singh wins Kurhani Bypoll Result – BJP ‘s Kedar Prasad Gupta wins

– ‘s Kedar Prasad Gupta wins Bhanupratappur Bypoll Result – Congress’ Savitri Mandavi wins

