Bypoll Election Results 2022: BJP Bags Kurhani; Dimple Yadav Wins Big In Mainpuri

Bypoll Election Results 2022: Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav won Mainpuri with a massive margin.

Updated: December 8, 2022 7:32 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Bypoll Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates

Bypoll Election Results 2022 Updates: Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav  won Mainpuri with a massive margin. The counting for the bypolls in six assembly seats and the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat began at 8 am today. The Assembly seats where bypolls were held are Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Padampur in Odisha, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh. In Mainpuri, Samajwadi Party is fighting its prestige battle with BJP. A tough contest was seen between Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s elder daughter-in-law, and BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya in Mainpuri. We bring you all updates related to Bypoll Election Result 2022 and stay tuned to India.com to check counting updates, winners list and other details.

Bypoll Election Results 2022

  • Mainpuri Lok Sabha BypollSamajwadi Party‘s Dimple Yadav wins
  • Rampur Bypoll ResultBJP’s Akash Saxena wins
  • Khatauli Bypoll Result – RJD’s Madan Bhaiya wins
  • Sardarshahar Bypoll ResultCongress‘s Anil Kumar wins
  • Padampur Bypoll Result – BJD’s Barsha Singh wins
  • Kurhani Bypoll ResultBJP‘s Kedar Prasad Gupta wins
  • Bhanupratappur Bypoll Result – Congress’ Savitri Mandavi wins

Live Updates

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 7:30 PM IST
  • 7:28 PM IST

    Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result 2022:

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result 2022: Congress’s Anil Kumar Sharma takes clear lead

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE Mainpuri Bypoll Election Results 2022: Dimple Yadav wins Mainpuri with massive margin

  • 2:26 PM IST

    Kurhani Bypoll Election Result 2022: BJP bags Kurhani

    BJP – 76,653 votes

    JDU – 73,008 votes

  • 2:21 PM IST

    Kurhani Bypoll Election Result 2022: Neck-to-neck competition between BJP, JDU

    BJP – 74,009 votes

    JDU – 71,1143 votes

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE Bhanupratappur Bypoll Election Result 2022: Congress’ Savitri Manoj Mandavi leading from Bhanupratappur.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE Mainpuri Bypoll Election Results 2022: Dimply Yadav visits temple as she heads towards massive victory

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE Mainpuri Bypoll Election Results 2022: Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav heads towards victory

    DIMPLE YADAV (Samajwadi Party) – 15,8485

    RAGHURAJ SINGH SHAKYA (BJP) – 81960

    Published Date: December 8, 2022 5:49 AM IST

    Updated Date: December 8, 2022 7:32 PM IST