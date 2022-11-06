LIVE Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: Counting of Votes on 7 Seats in 6 States to Begin Shortly

Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE updates: India.Com brings you the latest updates on election results from Bihar's Mokama, Gopalganj, Maharashtra's Andheri East, Telangana's Munugode, Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokarannath, Odisha's Dhamnagar, Haryana's Adampur. Stay tuned.

Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE updates: Good morning, readers, welcome to Assembly Bypoll Results blog. India.Com brings you the latest updates on election results from Bihar's Mokama, Gopalganj, Maharashtra's Andheri East, Telangana's Munugode, Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokarannath, Odisha's Dhamnagar, Haryana's Adampur as the counting of votes in these seven Assembly seats will begin at 8 AM. Of the total 7 seats which saw a tough battle between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. In Bihar, the main contest was between RJD and BJP, similarly in Haryana, Congress, INLD and AAP took on the ruling BJP. This blog has updates, trends and analysis – as well as reports from India.com colleagues and reporters who are fanned out across the country. Stay tuned.

