LIVE Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: Counting of Votes on 7 Seats in 6 States to Begin Shortly

Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE updates: India.Com brings you the latest updates on election results from Bihar's Mokama, Gopalganj, Maharashtra's Andheri East, Telangana's Munugode, Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokarannath, Odisha's Dhamnagar, Haryana's Adampur. Stay tuned. 

Updated: November 6, 2022 7:40 AM IST

By Surabhi Shaurya | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

LIVE Assembly Bypoll Results 2022
LIVE Assembly Bypoll Results 2022

Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE updates: Good morning, readers, welcome to Assembly Bypoll Results blog. India.Com brings you the latest updates on election results from Bihar’s Mokama, Gopalganj, Maharashtra’s Andheri East, Telangana’s Munugode, Uttar Pradesh’s Gola Gokarannath, Odisha’s Dhamnagar, Haryana’s Adampur as the counting of votes in these seven Assembly seats will begin at 8 AM. Of the total 7 seats which saw a tough battle between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. In Bihar, the main contest was between RJD and BJP, similarly in Haryana, Congress, INLD and AAP took on the ruling BJP.  This blog has updates, trends and analysis – as well as reports from India.com colleagues and reporters who are fanned out across the country. Stay tuned.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:38 AM IST

    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security. Stay tuned.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: According to EC’s approximate trends, 48.35 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Gopalganj constituency while 52.47 per cent was recorded in Mokama in Bihar. With 77.55 per cent voting, Telangana’s Munugode recorded the highest voter turnout. Further, the Adampur constituency in Haryana witnessed a 75.25 per cent voter turnout.

  • 7:18 AM IST
    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: What to Expect in Odisha’s Dhamnagar

    In Odisha’s Dhamnagar bypoll, there seems to be a tough contest between ruling BJD candidate Abanti Das and BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajana, the son of Bishnu Sethi, BJP MLA after whose death, the assembly seat fell vacant, as its candidate for the by-election.
  • 7:10 AM IST

    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: A Look Into Bihar’s Mokama Constituency

    -Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him.
    -The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies.
    -Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls.
    -This is the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP.
  • 7:08 AM IST

    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: What Happened in Gopalganj?

    Elections in Bihar’s Gopalganj were necessitated following the death of BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

    In Gopalganj, BJP fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: A Look into Telangana’s Munugode Constituency

    The by-election is expected to influence the future course of state politics in the run-up to next year’s Legislative Assembly election and is crucial for all three major political parties in the state. There were a total of 47 candidates in the fray, with the primary focus on the TRS, BJP and Congress. While former Congress MLA Reddy contested on a BJP ticket, Congress fielded Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, daughter of former MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy. The TRS fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018. The Manugoda constituency saw over 93% of the votes polled on November 3.

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: Andheri East Constituency in Maharashtra
    Rutuja Ramesh Latke of Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction is expected to get majority. The constituency approximately comprises 38 per cent Maharashtrians, 21 per cent North Indians, 14 per cent Muslims, 12 per cent Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, 7 per cent South Indians, 5 per cent Christians and 2 per cent others. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray had pitched for an unopposed contest and withdrawal of the saffron party’s candidate as per ”political traditions” in the state.

  • 6:31 AM IST

    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: What Happened in Haryana’s Adampur?

    Adampur has been the former CM Bhajan Lal family’s citadel since 1968. The result of the bypoll will decide if former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s family will retain the bastion of five decades. Other parties in the fray were the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Aam Aadmi Party.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 6, 2022 6:26 AM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 7:40 AM IST