New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence late Wednesday night after a 30-minute high voltage drama in connection to a money laundering case pertaining to INX Media, is set to appear in court today.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.

CBI sleuths whisked Chidambaram away late last night and are reported to have begun questioning early Thursday morning.

The former Union Minister will now appear in a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Delhi today.

Meanwhile, his son Karti Chidambaram has also been arrested from Chennai and brought to the national capital for the same case.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28, 2018, by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail.