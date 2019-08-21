















Load More

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea in the INX Media case against the Delhi High Court quashing his anticipatory bail plea reached the Supreme Court today.

Chidambaram’s counsel of lawyers filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the court that sought interim relief against Delhi High Court’s order of canceling his bail plea, and sought an urgent hearing on the matter.

After a brief hearing, the four-judge Supreme Court bench said that the case will be placed before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi since it pertains to ‘monumental money laundering’- thereby providing no immediate relief to P Chidambaram.

They refused to entertain the plea seeking an urgent hearing in the case.

Earlier on August 20, a six-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached Chidambara’s Jor Bagh residence one after the other, but could not meet him as he was not at home.

The CBI team reached Chidambaram’s residence around 6.30 p.m. and left 10 minutes later. The ED team then arrived at the senior Congress leader’s residence at around 7.30 p.m.

Both teams left the premises after confirming that Chidambaram was not present at the address.

When Chidambaram remained untraceable to the investigative agencies for hours, a CBI team returned to his residence and pasted a notice on the gate asking Chidambaram to appear before R. Parthasarthy, CBI Deputy SP, who is probing the case, to record his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC.

The notice posted at Chidambaram house read, “Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the cases noted below which I am now investigating under chapter XII of the CrPc, you are hereby directed to attend before me within two hours of the receipt for the purpose of the investigation of the case.”

Following this, Chidambaram’s lawyers then wrote to CBI asking on what grounds and under which law is the former Finance Minister expected to appear within 2 hours?

His counsel of lawyers wrote, “I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within 2 hours.”

The statement added, “Furthermore, my client is exercising the rights available to him in law & had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail (in INX media case).”

It further read, “He has been permitted by SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before Court at 10:30 am today. I, therefore, request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then&await the hearing at 10:30 am.”

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.