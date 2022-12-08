live

Himachal Election Result 2022: Congress Sweeps Chintpurni (SC), Kutlehar, Gagret, Haroli; BJP Wins Una

Himachal Election Result 2022 Updates: Congress has secured another three seats in Himachal – Chintpurni (SC), Gagret and Kutlehar. Voting is still underway in Una and Haroli where both BJP and Congress are leading respectively.

Himachal Pradesh elections were held in a single phase voting on November 12. The hill state voted for 68 Assembly seats and it was a tough contest in Chintpurni (SC), Gagret, Haroli, Una, and Kutlehar. Exit polls have predicted a close contest in the state, which in the past few decades has alternated between the Congress and BJP. According to the Election Commission, the total voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh was 75.6 per cent. The hill state has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985. Will anti-incumbency legacy continue or can BJP make a breakthrough?

