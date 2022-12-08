live

Himachal Election Result 2022: Congress Sweeps Chintpurni (SC), Kutlehar, Gagret, Haroli; BJP Wins Una

Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: India.com is here with the latest updates from five constituencies in Himachal Pradesh — Chintpurni (SC), Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar Stay tuned for list of leading, trailing and winning candidates

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:01 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

chintpurni Election Result, himachal election result, gagret election result, haroli election result, live chintpurni election result 2022, una election result, kutlehar election result, himachal election result live, himachal election, himachal election 2022 result, himachal election 2022, himachal result date, himachal election result date, himachal election result 2022 date, himachal pradesh result, himachal pradesh election result, himachal pradesh election, himachal pradesh result 2022, Election Result 2022
Chintpurni (SC), Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Himachal Election Result 2022 Updates: Congress has secured another three seats in Himachal – Chintpurni (SC), Gagret and Kutlehar. Voting is still underway in Una and Haroli where both BJP and Congress are leading respectively.

Also Read:

Himachal Pradesh elections were held in a single phase voting on November 12. The hill state voted for 68 Assembly seats and it was a tough contest in Chintpurni (SC), Gagret, Haroli, Una, and Kutlehar. Exit polls have predicted a close contest in the state, which in the past few decades has alternated between the Congress and BJP. According to the Election Commission, the total voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh was 75.6 per cent. The hill state has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985. Will anti-incumbency legacy continue or can BJP make a breakthrough?

Stay tuned with India.com for latest updates on Himachal Pradesh Election result in Chintpurni (SC), Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar constituencies.

Live Updates

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended. Thank you for tuning in

  • 5:00 PM IST

    BJP wins Una seat.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    Congress’ CM candidate Mukesh Agnihotri wins Haroli seat.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP still in lead in Una while Congress is all set to secure CM candidate, Mukesh Agnihotri’s , seat Haroli.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    Congress wins Chintpurni (SC), Kulehar and Gagret.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Congress Is still leading in Haroli, Gagret, Kutlehar while BJP is standing strong in Una.

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: CURRENT LEADERBOARD

    Chintpurni (SC) : Sudarshan Singh Babloo Congres


    Gagret: Chaitanya Sharma Congress

    Haroli: Mukesh Agnihotri Congress

    Una: Satpal Singh Raizada Congress

    Kutlehar: Davinder Kumar Congress

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Tables have turned! Congress leading in Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli and Kutlehar. BJP stands ground in Una.

  • 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP leading in Chintpurni and Kulehar while Congress move forward in Una, Haroli and Gagret

  • 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE Gagret Election Result 2022: Congress’ Chiatanya Sharma is leading in Gagret

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:08 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 5:01 PM IST