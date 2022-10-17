Congress President elections LIVE: Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from the electoral college are all set to elect an ideal party chief on Monday (October 17). Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face-off in the electoral contest for the post of AICC chief, as the party gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years. The voting will be done between 10 am and 4 pm on Monday, the results will be declared on October 19. Voting would take place at the AICC headquarters in the national capital and at over 65 polling booths across the country in an electoral contest that is taking place for the sixth time in the party’s 137-year history. While party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to vote at the AICC headquarters here, Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka’s Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi To Vote In Congress President Election Tomorrow? Party Responds

