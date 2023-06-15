Home

LIVE Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Landfall Process Begins, Gujarat Coast Witnesses Heavy Rain, NDRF Evacuated 1 Lakh – IMD Alerts

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district today.

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The cyclonic storm Biparjoy began to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district as heavy rain and strong winds were witnessed along the coast. The administration has relocated around 1 lakh people residing near the coast and mobilised disaster management teams for rescue operations. Meanwhile, the Western Railway has cancelled several trains as a precautionary measure in light of the severe cyclone Biparjoy. There is also the possibility of severe damage in the Arabian Sea due to the cyclonic storm Biparjoy. The IMD has classified this storm as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) and has issued a warning for the coasts of Saurashtra and Kachchh. Relief and rescue teams at Porbandar, Okha, and Valsura are on standby to provide assistance to the civil authorities. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Cyclone Biparjoy. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Cyclone Biparjoy.

