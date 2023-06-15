ZEE Sites

  LIVE Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Landfall Process Begins, Gujarat Coast Witnesses Heavy Rain, NDRF Evacuated 1 Lakh – IMD Alerts
live

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district today.

Updated: June 15, 2023 7:21 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Joy Pillai

Biparjoy
Several Gujarat districts evacuated ahead of landfall (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The cyclonic storm Biparjoy began to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district as heavy rain and strong winds were witnessed along the coast. The administration has relocated around 1 lakh people residing near the coast and mobilised disaster management teams for rescue operations. Meanwhile, the Western Railway has cancelled several trains as a precautionary measure in light of the severe cyclone Biparjoy. There is also the possibility of severe damage in the Arabian Sea due to the cyclonic storm Biparjoy. The IMD has classified this storm as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) and has issued a warning for the coasts of Saurashtra and Kachchh. Relief and rescue teams at Porbandar, Okha, and Valsura are on standby to provide assistance to the civil authorities. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Cyclone Biparjoy. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Cyclone Biparjoy.

Live Updates

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: 5 dead before landfall in Gujarat | “Five people have already lost their lives before the cyclone made landfall. Some houses in Jamnagar were damaged,” NDRF said.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates |
     All schools in Navsari district will remain closed on June 16 in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: IMD warns ‘dangerous period till midnight’ | The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned ‘dangerous period till midnight’ as cyclone Biparjoy began landfall along Gujarat coast.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    The ‘wall cloud’ region of cyclone Biparjoy touched the Saurashtra coast of Gujarat on Thursday evening as it headed for landfall near Jakhau port in the state’s Kutch district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: The landfall process for Cyclone Biparjoy has started, powering winds at 100 kmph and bringing heavy rain on Gujarat coast.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Indian Coast Guard shares preparedness ahead of landfall

    “15 Ships ready in multiple configurations. Seven aircraft in SAR role for rescue ops in the sea. 23 disaster relief teams with 29 Gemini boats, 50 OBMs (Out Board Motor) for boats 1,000 lifejackets, and 200 lifebuoys, formed up in the ICG stations for aid to civil authorities,” Indian Coast Guard was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: BSF Ramps Up Efforts to Aid the People of GujaratThe BSF, deployed along the coastline, has intensified its efforts to provide assistance to the villagers residing in the border region. the force has mobilised its resources and personnel to support the affected communities.

  • 4:10 PM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The landfall process will commence near Gujarat’s Jakhau Port in the evening and continue until midnight.

    Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE.VSCS BIPARJOY at 1430IST today near lat 22.8N and lon 67.6E about 110km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat),160km WNW of Devbhumi Dwarka.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Flight operations suspended at Jamnagar airport, NOTAM issued

    Commercial flight operations at Gujarat’s Jamnagar Airport will be temporarily halted until Friday as a precautionary measure. The airport management has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a duration of three days, from Wednesday to Friday.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Mandvi witnesses strong winds accompanied by heavy rain

