Breaking News Live Updates April 19, 2022: At least 25 people have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case so far. The Delhi Police on Monday said that there was no permission to take out the procession that led to violence in the area. One of the accused who has been arrested is Sonu, alias Imam alias Yunus, a 28-year old had fired gunshots during the violence. Two of the main accused in the incident, Ansar and Aslam have been remanded to police custody by the Rohini court, for two more days. Four others accused in the case, have been sent to judicial custody. Delhi Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Asthana, on Monday assured that the police is monitoring social media and that legal action will be taken against those who spread misinformation. Heavy security has been deployed in parts of northwest Delhi, and Jahangirpuri. Violence had broken out in the area on April 16, after two groups clashed during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Today, some claims were made that the clashes were a result of saffron flags being hoisted atop a mosque. However, Asthana refuted all these claims today and said that investigation is still underway.