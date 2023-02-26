Top Recommended Stories

live

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday who earlier appeared before CBI for questioning in connection with excise policy scam case.

Updated: February 26, 2023 9:16 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy Case after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were not found satisfactory, officials said. Before joining the probe, Manish Sisodia went to Rajghat along with other party leaders, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, to offer prayers. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said he would “fully cooperate” with the CBI.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Arrested by CBI News – The Delhi Police had earlier imposed CrPC 144 in and around areas of CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering and to ensure law and order situations. The move was aimed to stop AAP workers from reaching near CBI headquarters where questioning of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was held in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

Live Updates

  • 9:12 PM IST

  • 8:52 PM IST

  • 8:47 PM IST

    When Manish Sisodia’s case will go to court, BJP govt will not be able to prove corruption of even one rupee, says AAP

  • 8:44 PM IST

    CBI is likely to seek two weeks’ custodial remand of Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the probe agency on Sunday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam matter after a day-long questioning. Sisodia will be presented at the Rouse Avenue Courts on Monday.

  • 8:25 PM IST

  • 8:25 PM IST

    Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Manish Sisodia’s residence.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    The CBI will not be able to prove its case against Manish Sisodia before the court, says AAP leader Atishi

  • 8:18 PM IST

    Manish Sisodia was arrested in a false case,” says AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Delhi Deputy CM’s arrest by CBI.

  • 8:13 PM IST

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police personnel outside CBI Headquarters after AAP calls for a march to the CBI office against the arrest of Manish Sisodia

Published Date: February 26, 2023 9:15 PM IST

Updated Date: February 26, 2023 9:16 PM IST

