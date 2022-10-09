Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain for the next few days in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Several parts of north India witnessed heavy rainfall this weekend and it’s likely to continue for at least 3 more days.Also Read - Live I Delhi-NCR-UP Rains: Massive Damage To Crops In UP, Schools In Several Districts Shut

The downpour has brought relief from the heat by bringing the temperature down in Delhi-NCR by almost 10 degrees. People have now switched off their ACs and are enjoying their rain dishes on the weekend.

(Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall over the weekend)

According to the advisory issued by IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over Gujarat Region and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. It is likely to move northeastwards across central India during the next 3 days.

The weather department also forecast scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over Gujarat Region and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in Uttarakhand. The authorities have also predicted rains for southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

Moderate showers are also predicted over Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema during the next 4 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 2 days.