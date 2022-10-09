Delhi-NCR Rains Today LIVE: With over 24 hours of incessant rains, life has been disrupted to a large extent. Streets were flooded in Aligarh and water entered houses and shops of people. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University also reported water entering the premises. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other neighbouring areas for another two days. Meanwhile, amid this festive season, the weather has played a spoilsport again this weekend for the residents of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas. Shoppers who would want to go to for Diwali shopping seem to be facing the brunt of the continuous downpour. Due to the ceaseless rain and waterlogged roads, commuters are facing severe traffic snarls, following which the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued advisories for routes to avoid.Also Read - Explained: Why It's Still Raining In October

The heavy downpour began in the national capital late Friday night and lashed the city throughout Saturday. And, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi received the second highest rainfall since 2007 in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted more rain in the city and its adjoining areas today. The incessant rains have also brought down the temperature and helped to improve the air quality.

  • 12:23 AM IST

  • 12:10 AM IST

    UP Rains LIVE: Rains Claims 5 Lives, Several Others Injured:-

    As heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, at least five people died in rain-related incidents. In Gorakhpur, two persons were killed when a boat capsized in Rapti river. The deceased were identified as Baliram Singh and Brijesh Yadav. In Ghaziabad, a 90-year-old woman was killed after a house collapsed due to rains. Shakuntala Devi, a resident of Akalpur village under Masuri police station area, was killed after being buried under the rubble of a dilapidated house. In Bulandshahr, a 14-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured in three incidents of house collapse caused due to heavy rains. At least six others were injured in similar incidents reported from Dibai and Usadpur areas of the district. In Balrampur, two teenagers were swept away in flood waters. Body of one of the boys, Zishan (16), has been recovered while efforts are on to search for the other.

  • 12:01 AM IST

    Life Disrupted in UP Due To Heavy Rains:

    – Balrampur District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar has appealed to villagers living in low-lying areas to vacate their houses and move to shelters. SDRF teams have also been pressed to oversee the rescue efforts.

    – In Mathura, a Rajasthan state road transport bus carrying passengers was stuck at the railway underpass. The fire department came to rescue of the passengers. All passengers were rescued and the bus was pulled out of the underpass with help of a crane.
    – Flood-like situation reported in 60 villages of Nanpara and Mihipurva tehsils due to excess rains in Bahraich district. Villagers have been safely shifted to flood shelters.
    – The DM added that traffic movement on NH-927 connecting Bahraich to Lakhimpur Kheri has been stopped after a bridge on the highway was damaged in Gaighat area due to heavy rains.

  • 11:56 PM IST

    UP Rains LIVE: The traffic movement on Balrampur-Badhri National Highway 730 was affected on Sunday after it was inundated by floodwater. As per district officials, standing crops in several thousand hectares have been flooded by rainwater in villages falling under Balrampur tehsil.

  • 11:52 PM IST

    UP Rains LIVE: Continuous rain brought down temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the weekend by almost 10 degrees, with the district receiving 25 mm rainfall till Sunday morning, according to IMD figures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday as well.

  • 11:50 PM IST

    Schools Closed in UP after heavy rains pound the state: District authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad have ordered closure of schools. All classes in schools across educational boards in these districts have been ordered to remain closed. In Aligarh, the schools have been closed till October 12.

  • 11:41 PM IST

  • 11:33 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Rains: Cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur and Agra shut schools for all children up to class XII owing to a warning of heavy rainfall issued by the weather department for Oct 10.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Rains: Schools will remain shut tomorrow in four districts of Uttar Pradesh, namely, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut and Hapur.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    Gurugram: Bodies of 6 children were recovered from a pond in a village. All children were aged between 8-13 years. “We’re making announcements in local area to inform us if any other child is missing. If needed, we’ll comb the pond again or drain it,” says DM Nishant Yadav.