Delhi-NCR Rains Today LIVE: With over 24 hours of incessant rains, life has been disrupted to a large extent. Streets were flooded in Aligarh and water entered houses and shops of people. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University also reported water entering the premises. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other neighbouring areas for another two days. Meanwhile, amid this festive season, the weather has played a spoilsport again this weekend for the residents of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas. Shoppers who would want to go to for Diwali shopping seem to be facing the brunt of the continuous downpour. Due to the ceaseless rain and waterlogged roads, commuters are facing severe traffic snarls, following which the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued advisories for routes to avoid.Also Read - Explained: Why It's Still Raining In October

The heavy downpour began in the national capital late Friday night and lashed the city throughout Saturday. And, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi received the second highest rainfall since 2007 in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted more rain in the city and its adjoining areas today. The incessant rains have also brought down the temperature and helped to improve the air quality.

