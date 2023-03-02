LIVE| Dimapur, Ghaspani, Tening, Peren, Western Angami, Northern Angami Nagaland Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

Home

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: All eyes are set on the northeastern state of Nagaland as people await the result for Assembly Election that were held on Monday, February 27. Counting of votes for Dimapir I, Dimapur II, Dimpaur III, GhaspaniI, Ghaspani II, Tening, Peren, Western Angami, Northern Angami I, Northern Angami II will begin at 8 am today. The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants. Nineteen nominees are contesting as Independents. The electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations. Will the longest serving Chief Minister of Nagaland continue to hold his fort for another tenure?

