LIVE| Dimapur, Ghaspani, Tening, Peren, Western Angami, Northern Angami Nagaland Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: Stay tuned with latest updates to know who is going to win this year.

Updated: March 2, 2023 7:33 AM IST

By Jigyasa Sahay | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: All eyes are set on the northeastern state of Nagaland as people await the result for Assembly Election that were held on Monday, February 27. Counting of votes for Dimapir I, Dimapur II, Dimpaur III, GhaspaniI, Ghaspani II,  Tening, Peren, Western Angami, Northern Angami I, Northern Angami II will begin at 8 am today. The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants. Nineteen nominees are contesting as Independents. The electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations. Will the longest serving Chief Minister of Nagaland continue to hold his fort for another tenure?

Stay tuned for latest updates on Nagaland Assembly Results 2023

Live Updates

  • 7:33 AM IST

    LIVE| Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting starts soon

  • 7:19 AM IST
    LIVE| Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: NPF came out as the largest party after winning 26 out of 60 seats. However, they failed to form the government. Their pre-poll alliance with BJP collapsed before the election and BJP, with its 12 seats, instead turned to the newly formed NDPP which had won 18 seats, to form the government.
  • 7:06 AM IST

    LIVE| Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: Shri Neiphiu Rio is the only Nagaland Chief Minister to serve three terms. Will he be able to retain his position?

  • 6:49 AM IST

    LIVE| Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not even have a single member in the current House and has fielded 23 aspirants.

  • 6:44 AM IST

    LIVE| Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: NDPP and BJP are contesting on the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

  • 6:32 AM IST

    LIVE| Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting at Dimapur, Ghaspani, Tening, Peren, Western Angami, Northern Angami would start at 8 AM

  • 6:27 AM IST

    Welcome to the LIVE Blog coverage of Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023

Published Date: March 2, 2023 7:33 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 7:33 AM IST

