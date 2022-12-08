live

Gujarat Elections Result: Check Winners’ List For Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West

Updated: December 8, 2022 7:04 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Gujarat Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Gujarat’s Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West started at 8 AM. The two-phase Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were concluded on December 5. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on December 01. The counting of votes started at 8:00 AM IST. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

One can check all the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 on India.com. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.

Gujarat Election Result 2022: Check the Name Of the Candidates HERE

NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCYCONGRESSAAPBJPWinner’s List

Gariadhar

CHAVADA DIVYESHBHAI MANUBHAI

SUDHIRBHAI VAGHANI (SUDHIR VAGHANI)

NAKRANI KESHUBHAI HIRJIBHAI

SUDHIRBHAI VAGHANI (SUDHIR VAGHANI)

Palitana

RATHOD PRAVINBHAI JINABHAI

KHENI JINABHAI PARSHOTTAMBHAI (DR.Z.P. KHENI)

BHIKHABHAI RAVAJIBHAI BARAIYA

BHIKHABHAI RAVAJIBHAI BARAIYA

 Bhavnagar Rural

GOHIL REVATSINH BATUKBHA(HOIDAD)

GOHIL KHUMANSINH NATUBHA

PARSHOTTAMBHAI O. SOLANKI

PARSHOTTAMBHAI O. SOLANKI
 Bhavnagar East

BALDEV MAVJIBHAI SOLANKI

HAMIR RATHOD (MASTER)

 

SEJALBEN RAJIVKUMAR PANDYA

SEJALBEN RAJIVKUMAR PANDYA
 Bhavnagar West

KISHORSINH KUMBHAJIBHAI GOHIL (K. K. GOHIL)

RAJENBHAI SHANKARBHAI SOLANKI (RAJU SOLANKI)

JITENDRABHAI SAVAJIBHAI VAGHANI (JITU VAGHANI)

JITENDRABHAI SAVAJIBHAI VAGHANI (JITU VAGHANI)

Live Updates

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Updates to the Live Blog are closed now.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    Live Gujarat Elections Result | Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West: AAP’s SUDHIRBHAI VAGHANI (SUDHIR VAGHANI) wins Gariadhar Constituency by defeating NAKRANI KESHUBHAI HIRJIBHAI of Bharatiya Janata Party
    with a margin of 4819 seats.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    Live Gujarat Elections Result | Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West:

    BJP’s BHIKHABHAI RAVAJIBHAI BARAIYA wins Palitana Constituency by defeating RATHOD PRAVINBHAI JINABHAI of Indian National Congress with a margin of 27577 seats.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    Live Gujarat Elections Result | Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West: BJP’s Parshottambhai Solanki wins Bhavnagar Rural Constituency by defeating GOHIL REVATSINH BATUKBHA(HOIDAD) of Indian National Congress
    with a margin of 73484 seats.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Live Gujarat Elections Result | Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West: For the seat of Bhavnagar Rural, BJP’s Parshottambhai Solanki maintains lead of 72878 against Gohil Revatsinh Batukbha of INC.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    Live Gujarat Elections Result | Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West: From Patilana, BHIKHABHAI RAVAJIBHAI BARAIYA lead by a margin of 25897 against RATHOD PRAVINBHAI JINABHAI of Indian National Congress.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    Live Gujarat Elections Result | Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West: From Gariadhar, AAP candidate Sudhir Vaghani is leading by the margin of 4819 against BJP’s NAKRANI KESHUBHAI HIRJIBHAI.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: From Bhavnagar West, BJP’s Jitendrabhai Ravajibhai Vaghani (Jitu Vaghani) won by a margin by 41922 votes.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: From Bhavnagar East, BJP’s Sejalben Rajivkumar Pandya won by a margin of 62554 votes.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    Live Gujarat Elections Result | Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West: For the seat of Bhavnagar Rural, Parshottambhai Solanki maintains lead with 97441 votes.

