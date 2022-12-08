live

Gujarat Elections Result: Check Winners’ List For Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West

Gujarat Election Result 2022: Stay Tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West Gujarat Election Result 2022.

Stay Tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Gujarat’s Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West started at 8 AM. The two-phase Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were concluded on December 5. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on December 01. The counting of votes started at 8:00 AM IST. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

One can check all the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 on India.com. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.

Gujarat Election Result 2022: Check the Name Of the Candidates HERE

NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCY CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List Gariadhar CHAVADA DIVYESHBHAI MANUBHAI SUDHIRBHAI VAGHANI (SUDHIR VAGHANI) NAKRANI KESHUBHAI HIRJIBHAI SUDHIRBHAI VAGHANI (SUDHIR VAGHANI) Palitana RATHOD PRAVINBHAI JINABHAI KHENI JINABHAI PARSHOTTAMBHAI (DR.Z.P. KHENI) BHIKHABHAI RAVAJIBHAI BARAIYA BHIKHABHAI RAVAJIBHAI BARAIYA Bhavnagar Rural GOHIL REVATSINH BATUKBHA(HOIDAD) GOHIL KHUMANSINH NATUBHA PARSHOTTAMBHAI O. SOLANKI PARSHOTTAMBHAI O. SOLANKI Bhavnagar East BALDEV MAVJIBHAI SOLANKI HAMIR RATHOD (MASTER) SEJALBEN RAJIVKUMAR PANDYA SEJALBEN RAJIVKUMAR PANDYA Bhavnagar West KISHORSINH KUMBHAJIBHAI GOHIL (K. K. GOHIL) RAJENBHAI SHANKARBHAI SOLANKI (RAJU SOLANKI) JITENDRABHAI SAVAJIBHAI VAGHANI (JITU VAGHANI) JITENDRABHAI SAVAJIBHAI VAGHANI (JITU VAGHANI)

Load More