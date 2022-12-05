live

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2022: BJP To Retain Power With Clear Majority, Predicts Zee News

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates on 67 seats, followed by BSP on 53, Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party on 29, Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11, Himachal Jan Kranti Party on 6, and other parties on 9 seats.

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2022 LIVE: Post-Poll Survey To Be Declared Soon

Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to retain a second term in Himachal according to Zee News exit poll. Congress could be a close second but AAP appears to be a distant candidate in the electoral fight. It is likely that it will be a tug of war between BJP and Congress. BJP’s second term would also make history in the hill state’s politicla history as no other party has ever served a second term. In the first round of exit poll number, BJP is expected to secure 47 %of vote share. Himachal Pradesh elections were held in a single phase voting on November 12. The hill state voted for 68 Assembly seats. The BJP and the Congress are contesting on all 68 Assembly constituencies, while the AAP has fielded 67 candidates. According to the Election Commission, the total voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh was 75.6 per cent. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates on 67 seats, followed by BSP on 53, Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party on 29, Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11, Himachal Jan Kranti Party on 6, and other parties on 9 seats.

EXIT POLL HIMACHAL PRADESH 2022 RESULT

Vote share projection as per Zee News

BJP – 47 %

Congress – 41 %

AAP -2 %

Others- 10 %

The final result of the election will be declared on December 8.

Stay Tuned With india.com for latest updates on Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls Result 2022.

Load More