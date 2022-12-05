live

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2022: BJP To Retain Power With Clear Majority, Predicts Zee News

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates on 67 seats, followed by BSP on 53, Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party on 29, Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11, Himachal Jan Kranti Party on 6, and other parties on 9 seats. 

Updated: December 5, 2022 8:08 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2022 LIVE: Post-Poll Survey To Be Declared Soon

Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to retain a second term in Himachal according to Zee News exit poll. Congress could be a close second but AAP appears to be a distant candidate in the electoral fight. It is likely that it will be a tug of war between BJP and Congress. BJP’s second term would also make history in the hill state’s politicla history as no other party has ever served a second term. In the first round of exit poll number, BJP is expected to secure 47 %of vote share. Himachal Pradesh elections were held in a single phase voting on November 12. The hill state voted for 68 Assembly seats. The BJP and the Congress are contesting on all 68 Assembly constituencies, while the AAP has fielded 67 candidates. According to the Election Commission, the total voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh was 75.6 per cent. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates on 67 seats, followed by BSP on 53, Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party on 29, Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11, Himachal Jan Kranti Party on 6, and other parties on 9 seats.

EXIT POLL HIMACHAL PRADESH 2022 RESULT

Vote share projection as per Zee News

  • BJP – 47 %
  • Congress – 41 %
  • AAP -2 %
  • Others- 10 %

The final result of the election will be declared on December 8.

Live Updates

  • 8:04 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended. Stay tuned with india.com for latest updates on Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result on December 2022.

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result: Zee News predicts a clear win for BJP with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh.

    Here is Zee News detailed post poll survey for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result: It appears to be an electoral battle between BJP and Congress according to Aaj tak-axis my india exit poll prediction. Here is their post poll survey numbers

    – BJP: 42 %

    -Congress: 44 %

    -AAP: 2 %

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result: Zee News Exit Poll Prediction For CM Candidate

    -Jairam Thakur: 35 %

    -Anurag Thakur: 12 %

    -Pratibha Singh: 18 %

    -Mukesh Agnihotri: 9%

    -Asha Kumari: 5 %

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result: BJP might take the wheel in Himachal Pradesh for a second term according to the post poll survey conducted by Zee News. Stay tuned for more.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result: Zee News Exit Poll Prediction

    BJP : 68 seats

    Congress: 20-25 seats

    AAP: 0-3 seats

    Others: 1-5 seats

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result: Post Poll Survey On Work Of The Ruling Party

    The exit poll suggests that 38 % of the people think that the work of the ruling party was good upto a certain extent while 4 % are not sure.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result: According to the post poll survey, 28 % people believe that the work of the ruling party was upto the mark while 30 % think it was extremely bad.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result: FIrst Exit Poll Number for HP out

    BJP – 47 %

    Congress – 41 %

    APP -2 %

    Others- 10 %

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result: A Lookback at 2017 Exit Polls

    In 2017, exit polls had predicted BJP to win 47 seats in the 68-member assembly. On the other hand, Congress was predicted to secure 22 seats. But as the result were declared, BJP secured a win by bagging 44 sea while Congress slumped to 21.

