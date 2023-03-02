LIVE | Fatikroy, Chandipur, Kailashahar, Kadamtala-Kurti, Bagbassa, Dharmanagar, Panisagar, Pencharthal, Kanchanpur Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: March 2, 2023 7:33 AM IST

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: Result day always churns a different political buzz as people wait to know which government will take the reigns this time. Preparations have been completed for the counting of votes in Tripura on Thursday. Elections to the 60 assembly constituencies in the state were held on February 16, with around 89.98 per cent of voters exercising their franchise. “The counting process will commence at 8 am amid tight security. There will be around five to eight rounds of counting. The trends are expected to be clear by noon,” the election official told PTI on Wednesday. A triangular electoral battle between BJP-IPFT, and Left Front-Congress alliances, and regional party of Tipra Motha is being witnessed. In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

Stay tuned for all latest updates on Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023!

  • 7:25 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: There are 259 competing candidates from various political parties. The regional party of Tipra Motha, BJP-IPFT and the Left Front-Congress alliances are engaged in a triangular election battle.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: Almost 88 % of voting was recorded in the Tripura assembly elections on February 16. Although, the stat was slightly lower in comparison to the previous elections which was 91.38%.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: The state recorded a voter turnout of 89.90 percent with most seats witnessing a triangular contest among the BJP, Left-Congress alliance, and the Tipra Motha

  • 6:51 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: As per the ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll Tipra Motha Party would get between 11-16.

  • 6:45 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll predicted Left-Congress would get between 13-21 seats

  • 6:39 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll predicted BJP and its ally would win 29-36 seats in Tripura

  • 6:30 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting at Fatikroy, Chandipur, Kailashahar, Kadamtala-Kurti, Bagbassa, Dharmanagar, Panisagar, Pencharthal, Kanchanpur would start at 8 AM

  • 6:26 AM IST

    Welcome to the LIVE Blog coverage of Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023

