LIVE | Fatikroy, Chandipur, Kailashahar, Kadamtala-Kurti, Bagbassa Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

LIVE | Fatikroy, Chandipur, Kailashahar, Kadamtala-Kurti, Bagbassa Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

LIVE | Fatikroy, Chandipur, Kailashahar, Kadamtala-Kurti, Bagbassa, Dharmanagar, Panisagar, Pencharthal, Kanchanpur Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: Result day always churns a different political buzz as people wait to know which government will take the reigns this time. Preparations have been completed for the counting of votes in Tripura on Thursday. Elections to the 60 assembly constituencies in the state were held on February 16, with around 89.98 per cent of voters exercising their franchise. “The counting process will commence at 8 am amid tight security. There will be around five to eight rounds of counting. The trends are expected to be clear by noon,” the election official told PTI on Wednesday. A triangular electoral battle between BJP-IPFT, and Left Front-Congress alliances, and regional party of Tipra Motha is being witnessed. In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

