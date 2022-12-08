Gujarat Election Result 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Wins From Ghatlodia With Big Margin

Bhupendra Patel had in 2017 won the seat with a huge margin of 1.17 lakh votes and the BJP has already announced that Patel will be given the top post again after this election.

Gujarat Ghatlodia Election Result 2022: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel won from Ghatlodia (constituency number 41) after leading with over 50,000 votes over his nearest rival Dr Amee Yajnik of Congress. According to latest updates from the Election Commission, Patel had polled 80.86 per cent vote, compared to 9.81 per cent vote polled by his Congress rival Amiben Yagnik. On the other hand, AAP candidate Vijay Patel was running third with 6.73 per cent vote.

Part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, the Patidar-dominated Ghatlodia which is has given Gujarat two chief ministers – Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel, is is a stronghold of BJP.

Notably, Ghatlodia, which has around 3.70 lakh voters, became assembly constituency following the delimitation exercise undertaken in 2012. Earlier, it was a part of Sarkhej constituency.