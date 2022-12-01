live

LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Phase-1 Voting: 19.13% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, Amit Shah Leads Roadshow In Sanand

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase-1 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly is presently underway in the state. The polling will take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.

Rajkot: People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: An average 19.13 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three hours of polling underway on Thursday for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats. Those who voted in the initial hours of polling included senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Paatil, Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, BJP candidate from Jamnagar (North) Rivaba Jadeja, Congress’s former leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani and state AAP president Gopal Italia. While Rivaba Jadeja voted at a polling booth in Rajkot, her husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja exercised his franchise in Jamnagar. Voting began at 8 am across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions to decide the fate of 788 candidates contesting in the first phase. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.

