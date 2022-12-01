live

LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Phase-1 Voting: 19.13% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, Amit Shah Leads Roadshow In Sanand

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase-1 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly is presently underway in the state. The polling will take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.

Updated: December 1, 2022 1:13 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Phase-1 Voting: 19.13% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, Amit Shah Leads Roadshow In Sanand
Rajkot: People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: An average 19.13 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three hours of polling underway on Thursday for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats. Those who voted in the initial hours of polling included senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Paatil, Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, BJP candidate from Jamnagar (North) Rivaba Jadeja, Congress’s former leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani and state AAP president Gopal Italia. While Rivaba Jadeja voted at a polling booth in Rajkot, her husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja exercised his franchise in Jamnagar. Voting began at 8 am across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions to decide the fate of 788 candidates contesting in the first phase. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.

Also Read:

GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: HM Amit Shah tears into Congress

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with ANI on issues related to Gujarat, Anti-radical cell & Congress’s remarks on PM Modi, during roadshow in Ahmedabad.

    He says “Whenever Congress used inappropriate words, against PM Modi, people of Gujarat replied through ballot box” This time also the people of the state will give a reply

  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: 19.13% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM

    As per the Election Commision of India (ECI), Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 26.47 per cent while Devbhumi Dwaraka recorded the lowest voter turnout at 15.86 per cent.

    The voter turnout in Amreli was 19 per cent, Bharuch recorded 17.57 per cent, Bhavnagar was 18.84 per cent, Botad at 18.50 per cent, Dangs at 24.99 per cent, Gir Somnath at 20.75 per cent, Jamnagar was at 17.85 per cent, Junagadh at 18.85 per cent, Kachchh was at 17.62 per cent and Morbi at 22.27 per cent, as per ANI.

    Meanwhile, the voter turnout at Narmada was 23.73 per cent, Navsari was at 21.79 per cent, Porbandar was at 16.49 per cent, Rajkot was at 18.98 per cent, Surat was at 17.92 per cent, Surendranagar was at 20.67 per cent and Valsad was at 19.57 per cent, ANI reported.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: Amit Shah addresses roadshow in Sanand

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a massive roadshow in Sanand, Ahmedabad. Speaking to the media, he said, “Under the tenure of CM Modi, various problems were solved in Gujarat. The water problem was solved, and check dams were built. Electricity is being supplied for 24 hours. Enrollment and dropout issue was solved”.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: Mansukh Mandaviya confident of record breaking win for BJP

    People of my village (Hanol) have always believed in the politics of development. I see that the trust of the people of Gujarat has increased in BJP. This time we will break our record & will create a new record: Union Health Min & BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya

  • 10:31 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: Mumtaz Patel, daughter of late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel casts her vote at a polling booth in Ankleshwar, Bharuch

  • 10:24 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: JP Nadda appeals voters to vote in large numbers

    BJP national president JP Nadda appealed to all the State’s people to vote in large numbers for peace, development and prosperity. “Today is the first phase of polling in Gujarat. I appeal to all the brothers and sisters to vote in large numbers for peace, development and prosperity in the state, this is the main pillar of progress. Your participation in this great festival of democracy will play an important role in building a developed Gujarat,” he said.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: Dang and Tapi districts record highest voter turnout

    Dang and Tapi districts recorded highest voter turnout in state in the first hour of polling. In Dang, 7.76 per cent votes were polled while in Tapi 7.25 per cent.

  • 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: 4.92% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM

    Here is the district-wise voter turnout

    Amreli-4.68%

    Bharuch-n4.57%

    Bhavnagar-4.85%

    Botad-4.62%

    Dangs-7.76%

    Devbhumi Dwarka-4.09%

    Gir Somnath-5.17%

    Jamnagar-4.42%

    Junagadh-5.04%

    Kachchh-5.06%

    Morbi-5.17%

    Narmada-5.30%

    Navsari-5.33%

    Porbandar-3.92%

    Rajkot-5.04%

    Surat-4.44%

    Surendranagar-5.41%

    Tapi-7.25%

    Valsad-5.58%

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: Ahmed Patel’s daughter Mumtaz calls for change

    We are advocating a change. Chief Ministers were changed, so they can feel anti-incumbency. There is a neck-to-neck fight here (Ankleshwar).

    For the time being, I will observe and understand things. I’ll go among public & after that I’ll come.

  • 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: Senior citizens cast their vote at a polling booth in Bharuch amid the first phase of polling that’s underway in the state

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 1, 2022 1:11 PM IST

Updated Date: December 1, 2022 1:13 PM IST