live

Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Amraiwadi, Dariapur | Gujarat Assembly Election Result Out, Complete Winners’ List

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Stay Tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Amraiwadi, Dariapur seats of Gujarat

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: BJP is leading in most of the Gujarat constituencies. BJP eyes a record seventh straight term in Gujarat. As seen with the early trends, BJP beats Congress and AAP as today is the Gujarat election result 2022 day. The counting process started at 8 am with postal ballots taken up first in all 182 seats including Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Amraiwadi, Dariapur. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the seventh consecutive term. Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Winners’ List of Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Amraiwadi, Dariapur

Constituency Candidates Party Winners Nikol Jagdish Vishwakarma BJP Wins Naroda Kukrani Payal Manojkumar BJP Wins Thakkarbapa Nagar Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya BJP Wins Bapunagar Dineshsinh Rajendrasinh Kushwaha BJP Wins Amrwaiwadi Dr. Hasmukh Patel BJP Wins

Dariapur Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain (kaushik Jain) BJP Wins

Load More