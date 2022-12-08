live

Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Amraiwadi, Dariapur | Gujarat Assembly Election Result Out, Complete Winners' List

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE:

Updated: December 8, 2022 6:09 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Amraiwadi, Dariapur | Gujarat Assembly Election Result Out, Complete Winners' List

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: BJP is leading in most of the Gujarat constituencies. BJP eyes a record seventh straight term in Gujarat. As seen with the early trends, BJP beats Congress and AAP as today is the Gujarat election result 2022 day. The counting process started at 8 am with postal ballots taken up first in all 182 seats including Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Amraiwadi, Dariapur. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the seventh consecutive term. Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Winners’ List of Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Amraiwadi, Dariapur

ConstituencyCandidatesPartyWinners
NikolJagdish VishwakarmaBJPWins
NarodaKukrani Payal ManojkumarBJPWins
Thakkarbapa NagarKanchanben Vinubhai RadadiyaBJPWins
BapunagarDineshsinh Rajendrasinh KushwahaBJPWins
AmrwaiwadiDr. Hasmukh PatelBJPWins

 

DariapurKaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain (kaushik Jain)BJPWins

Live Updates

  • 6:08 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed now

  • 3:22 PM IST

    Thakkarbapa Nagar: BJP’s Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya wins

  • 3:21 PM IST

    Dariapur election result: BJP’s Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain wins

  • 2:00 PM IST
    2:00 PM LIVE UPDATE ON GUJARAT ELECTION RESULT 2022
    Nikol: BJP’s Jagdish Vishwakarma gets 67762 votes
    Bapunagar: BJP’s Dinesh Kushwaha is leading with marginal votes. He gets 30763 votes, whereas INC’s Himmatsingh gets 19979 votes as of now.
    Amraiwadi: BJP’s Dr. Hasmukh Patel is leading with 48673 votes. There’s a tough competition with INC.
    Dariapur: BJP’s Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain (Kaushik Jain) leads with 61090 votes, beats Congress candidate Gyasuddin Shaikh who gets 55847 votes.
    Naroda: BJP’s Kukrani Payal Manojkumar gets the maximum number of votes- 80105
    Thakkarbapa Nagar: BJP’s Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya is leading with 89050 votes
  • 11:29 AM IST
    11: 30 AM LIVE UPDATE ON GUJARAT ELECTION RESULT 2022
    Nikol: BJP’s Jagdish Vishwakarma gets 31877 votes
    Bapunagar: BJP’s Dinesh Kushwaha is leading with marginal votes. He gets 14252 votes, whereas INC’s Himmatsingh gets 7265 votes as of now.
    Amraiwadi: BJP’s Dr. Hasmukh Patel is leading with 15421 votes. There’s a tough competition with INC.
    Dariapur: BJP’s Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain (Kaushik Jain) leads with 47721 votes, beats Congress candidate Gyasuddin Shaikh who gets 40797 votes.
    Naroda: BJP’s Kukrani Payal Manojkumar gets the maximum number of votes- 32768
    Thakkarbapa Nagar: BJP’s Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya is leading with 25427 votes
  • 10:32 AM IST
    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: CURRENT VOTING COUNT STATUS
    Nikol: BJP’s Jagdish Vishwakarma gets 20086 votes
    Bapunagar: BJP’s Dinesh Kushwaha is leading with marginal votes. He gets 4009 votes, whereas INC’s Himmatsingh gets 3184 as of now.
    Amraiwadi: BJP’s Dr. Hasmukh Patel is leading with 8980 votes
    Dariapur: BJP’s Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain (Kaushik Jain) leads with 32879 votes, beats Congress candidate Gyasuddin Shaikh who gets 21638 votes.
    Naroda: BJP’s Kukrani Payal Manojkumar gets the maximum number of votes- 13484
    Thakkarbapa Nagar: BJP’s Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya is leading with 10439 votes
  • 9:00 AM IST

    Thakkarbapa Nagar Election Winner: BJP’s Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya leads

  • 8:58 AM IST
    Naroda Election Winner: BJP’s Kukrani Payal Manojkumar is leading
  • 8:54 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: CURRENT LEADS

    Nikol: BJP’s Jagdish Vishwakarma leading
    Bapunagar: BJP’s Dinesh Kushwaha leading
    Amraiwadi: BJP’s Dr. Hasmukh Patel leading
    Dariapur: Congress candidate Gyasuddin Shaikh leading

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:00 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 6:09 PM IST