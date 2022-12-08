live

Gujarat Election 2022 Result: Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya of BJP Wins From Gadhada

Gujarat Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates here of Gadhada, Botad, Khambhat, Borsad, Anklav. Check LIVE results and online details.

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:18 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Gadhada (SC) election result, Botad election result, Khambhat election result, Anklav election result, Gandhidham (SC) election result, gujarat election result 2022, gujarat assembly elections result, election result gujarat, gujarat 2022 election, gujarat assembly elections result,  election result, gujarat election date, election results, election results gujarat, gujarat election 2022 date, gujarat 2022 election, gujarat election poll, gujarat election exit poll, gujarat election, election result, Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022, Assembly Election Gujarat 2022, Gujarat Polls 2022 Assembly Elections, Gujarat election date, election results, election results gujarat, gujarat election 2022 date
Gadhada (SC), Botad, Khambhat, Borsad, Anklav Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Election Result 2022 | HIGHLIGHTS

The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening.

Also Read:

Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Gadhada (SC), Botad, Khambhat, Borsad, and Anklav results.

Congress candidates

Gadhada (SC): Jagdishkumar Motilal Chavda

Botad: Manharbhai Nagajibhai Patel

Khambhat: Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel

Borsad: Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh

Anklav: Amit Chavda

BJP Candidates

Gadhada (SC): Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya

Botad: Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani

Khambhat: Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval

Borsad: Solanki Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai

Anklav: Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar

AAP Candidates

Gadhada (SC): Parmar Rameshbhai Parbhubhai

Botad: Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhais

Khambhat: Arunkumar Kabhaibhai Gohil

Borsad: Patel Manishbhai Ramanbhai

Anklav: Gajendrasinh Harisinh Raj

Live Updates

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Election 2022 Result: Amit Chavda of INC wins from Anklav seat, Keyur Patel of IND finishes second.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    COUNTING LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya of BJP wins from Gadhada seat. He beat Parmar Rameshbhai Parbhubhai of AAP.

  • 11:51 AM IST

    COUNTING LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: INCs Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel in the lead in Khambhat. While he leads, he trails IND’s Amarsingh Zala.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    LIVE COUNTING: BJPs Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya is in the lead still and looks to be on course to win it. BSP is in the second spot here.

  • 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE COUNTING: At Borsad, BJPs Solanki Ramnbhai Bhikhabhai leads. BSPs Ahir Ankurbhai Kanubhai is in the second spot now.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE COUNTING: BJP leads in the Khambhat ward. Mukeshkumar Raval has the early lead over BSPs Bhailalbhai Pandav.

  • 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE COUNTING: In Botad, AAPs Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhai is in the lead. It is a close contest with BJPs Ghanshyambhai Virani, who is trailing now.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE COUNTING: BJP is in the lead in Gadhada. Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya will hope he can hold onto the lead over BSPs Solanki Babubhai.

  • 8:21 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: With BJP eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat, follow all LIVE updates as the counting process begins.

    For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

    Topics

    Published Date: December 8, 2022 4:16 PM IST

    Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:18 PM IST