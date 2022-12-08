Top Recommended Stories
Gujarat Election 2022 Result: Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya of BJP Wins From Gadhada
Gujarat Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates here of Gadhada, Botad, Khambhat, Borsad, Anklav. Check LIVE results and online details.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 | HIGHLIGHTS
The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening.
Congress candidates
Gadhada (SC): Jagdishkumar Motilal Chavda
Botad: Manharbhai Nagajibhai Patel
Khambhat: Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel
Borsad: Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh
Anklav: Amit Chavda
BJP Candidates
Gadhada (SC): Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya
Botad: Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani
Khambhat: Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval
Borsad: Solanki Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai
Anklav: Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar
AAP Candidates
Gadhada (SC): Parmar Rameshbhai Parbhubhai
Botad: Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhais
Khambhat: Arunkumar Kabhaibhai Gohil
Borsad: Patel Manishbhai Ramanbhai
Anklav: Gajendrasinh Harisinh Raj
