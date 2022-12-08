live

Gujarat Election 2022 Result: Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya of BJP Wins From Gadhada

Gujarat Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates here of Gadhada, Botad, Khambhat, Borsad, Anklav. Check LIVE results and online details.

Gadhada (SC), Botad, Khambhat, Borsad, Anklav Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Election Result 2022 | HIGHLIGHTS

The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening.

Congress candidates

Gadhada (SC): Jagdishkumar Motilal Chavda

Botad: Manharbhai Nagajibhai Patel

Khambhat: Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel

Borsad: Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh

Anklav: Amit Chavda

BJP Candidates

Gadhada (SC): Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya

Botad: Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani

Khambhat: Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval

Borsad: Solanki Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai

Anklav: Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar

AAP Candidates

Gadhada (SC): Parmar Rameshbhai Parbhubhai

Botad: Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhais

Khambhat: Arunkumar Kabhaibhai Gohil

Borsad: Patel Manishbhai Ramanbhai

Anklav: Gajendrasinh Harisinh Raj

