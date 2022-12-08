Una, Talala, Amreli, Kodinar (SC), Dhari | Gujarat Election 2022 Result Out, Complete Winners List

live

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:31 PM IST

LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una, Dhari, Amreli: The counting of votes for Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una, Dhari, Amreli took place on Thursday, December 8. With counting of votes still underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark and is set for a victory leading in a record-breaking 157 seats in the 182-member Assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, was poised for its worst-ever performance in the state as it has won on nine seats and was leading on just eight others. New entrant Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has won four Assembly seats so far and was leading on one.

Winner List For  Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una, Dhari and Amreli seats

ConstituencyCandidates Party Winners
TalalaBhagabhai Dhanabhai BaradBJPWins
KodinarPradyuman Ganubhai VajaBJPWins
UnaSatpal Singh SattiBJPWins
DhariKakadiya Jaysukhbhai VallabhbhaiBJPWins
AmreliKaushik Kantibhai VekariyaBJPWins
    

Live Updates

  • 5:31 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed now

  • 3:14 PM IST

    Amreli Election Result: BJP’s Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya wins

  • 3:12 PM IST

    Una Election Result: Kalubhai Chanabhai Rathod from BJP wins

  • 12:56 PM IST
    1:00 PM LIVE UPDATE ON GUJARAT ELECTION RESULT 2022
    Una Winner List: Kalubhai Chanabhai Rathod from BJP takes lead with 95860 votes, leaving behind INC’s Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai with 52334 votes
    Talala Winner List: BJP’s Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad takes lead with 42529 votes, leaving behind AAP’s Solanki with 31398 votes
    Amreli Winner List: BJP’s Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya gets 62510 votes, leaves behind Congress candidate Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal with 32746 votes
    Dhari Winner List: BJP’s Kakadiya Jaysukhbhai Vallabbhai leads with 34702 votes
    Kodinar (SC) Winner List: BJP’s Pradyuman Ganubhai Vaja leads with 72888 votes.
  • 11:20 AM IST
    11: 20 AM LIVE UPDATE ON GUJARAT ELECTION RESULT 2022

    Una Winner List: Kalubhai Chanabhai Rathod from BJP takes lead with 60728 votes, leaving behind INC’s Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai with 32773 votes

    Talala Winner List: BJP’s Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad takes lead with 20241 votes, leaving behind AAP’s Solanki with 12551 votes

    Amreli Winner List: BJP’s Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya gets 13322 votes, leaves behind Congress candidate Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal with 7638 votes

    Dhari Winner List: AAP leads in Dhari with a very less margin than BJP’s Kakadiya Jaysukhbhai Vallabbhai.

    Kodinar (SC) Winner List: BJP’s Pradyuman Ganubhai Vaja leads with 43302 votes. It’s neck-in-neck Congress’ Makvana Maheshbhai Jethabhai

  • 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE GUJARAT ELECTION 2022 VOTING RESULT:

    Una Winner List: Kalubhai Chanabhai Rathod from BJP takes lead with 10221 votes, leaving behind INC’s Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai

    Talala Winner List: BJP’s Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad takes lead with 5390 votes

    Amreli Winner List: BJP’s Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya gets 10175 votes, leaves behind Congress candidate Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal

    Dhari Winner List: BJP’s Kakadiya Jaysukhbhai Vallabbhai gets 11285 votes, beats AAP’s Shambhubhai

  • 9:09 AM IST

    Kodinar (SC) election result: BJP’s Pradyuman Ganubhai Vaja gets the maximum votes as per the early trends.

    Una election result: INC’s Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai takes the lead

  • 8:40 AM IST

    In Talala, INC candidate Dodiya Mansingbhai Jesingbhai is leading

  • 8:38 AM IST

    In Amreli, Congress candidate Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal is leading

