live

Una, Talala, Amreli, Kodinar (SC), Dhari | Gujarat Election 2022 Result Out, Complete Winners List

Gujarat Election 2022: Winners list for Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una, Dhari, Amreli.

Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una, Dhari, Amreli Gujarat Election 2022 | Counting Details, Winners List

LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una, Dhari, Amreli: The counting of votes for Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una, Dhari, Amreli took place on Thursday, December 8. With counting of votes still underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark and is set for a victory leading in a record-breaking 157 seats in the 182-member Assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, was poised for its worst-ever performance in the state as it has won on nine seats and was leading on just eight others. New entrant Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has won four Assembly seats so far and was leading on one.

Winner List For Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una, Dhari and Amreli seats

Constituency Candidates Party Winners Talala Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad BJP Wins Kodinar Pradyuman Ganubhai Vaja BJP Wins Una Satpal Singh Satti BJP Wins Dhari Kakadiya Jaysukhbhai Vallabhbhai BJP Wins Amreli Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya BJP Wins

Load More